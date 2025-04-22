"He’s been hurt a bunch" - AFC coordinator makes feelings known about Louisville QB Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough is enjoying a gradual rise on draft boards ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The Louisville Cardinals product is currently viewed as a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick in this year's draft.

Shough had quite a career with the Oregon Ducks, Texas Tech Red Raiders and finally the Louisville Cardinals. He's shown enough promise to earn notable buzz in the lead-up to the draft.

However, an AFC coordinator seems to have concerns about his durability. According to Sports Illustrated, an anonymous AFC coordinator said:

"He’s (Tyler Shough's) a very talented guy. I’m just not sure how you look at him overall, with the durability issues."

The coordinator continued:

"He’s been hurt a bunch; it’s taken a toll. But if it was not for that, he might go a lot higher. I see him as talented, a guy you would want to work with.”

The assessment summarizes Shough as a prospect. While the skill is there, concerns persist about his durability throughout his seven-year collegiate football career.

Hence, if the experienced pocket passer couldn't stay fit in college, what are the chances that he would in the NFL? However, if franchises can look beyond his chequered injury history, then they'll be getting a top-notch rookie in a similar mild to Denver Broncos QB1 Bo Nix.

How did Tyler Shough perform in college?

Tyler Shough has had quite an eventful collegiate football career. He started with the Oregon Ducks, redshirting in his true freshman campaign before occupying the backup quarterback role behind Justin Herbert. The global pandemic ruined Year 3, and he never got going as the Ducks' starting quarterback. He subsequently entered the transfer portal on Feb. 12, 2021.

Shough's next stop was Texas Tech as he competed for the Red Raiders' starting job with a handful of talented QBs. He ended up playing in four games in 2021, seven in 2022, and four in 2023. His sixth season ended with a broken fibula, and he re-entered the transfer portal on Nov. 20, 2023.

Tyler Shough's last stop was Louisville. The chiselled QB joined the Cardinals and was the team's starting quarterback from Day 1. He went on to play and start in a career-high 12 games as he led the Cardinals to an 8-4 regular season record. Shough racked up career highs across most categories. Next up is the 2025 draft.

