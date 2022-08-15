"He's just collecting jerseys at this point" - Josh Johnson's 22 team career leaves NFL fans astonished 

The NFL has had quite a few journeymen throughout the years, but long-time third-string quarterback Josh Johnson has bounced around between 22 rosters across four football leagues in his 14-year career.

An impressive feat that has no doubt left the former University of San Diego star with an impressive collection of memorabilia.

Johnson is currently on the Denver Broncos roster and will fight to be a backup behind starter Russell Wilson. Sports Business reporter and memorabilia collector Darren Rovell tweeted a comprehensive list of every team Johnson has been a part of. Twitter users responded with awe and, in most cases oddly enough, respect.

Craig Chandler @craigchandler12 @darrenrovell Something impressive here though you must admit. Swag alone from all these teams @darrenrovell Something impressive here though you must admit. Swag alone from all these teams

Kyle Wood @kvvoody @darrenrovell That’s a damn good career right there. Getting paid to travel @darrenrovell That’s a damn good career right there. Getting paid to travel

Fin @dukeandboy @darrenrovell I would love to know if Josh Johnson is rich or if he has like $400 in the bank @darrenrovell I would love to know if Josh Johnson is rich or if he has like $400 in the bank

Johnson has seen some action on the field playing in thirty-seven games since 2009. Most of those were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, where he played in twenty-six games. He also saw time on the field in-game with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and Baltimore Ravens.

His stats through those thirty-seven games come to 353 passing attempts for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and a 70.7 passer rating. He also rushed 76 times for 422 yards and 1 touchdown. The stats are definitely those of a third string quarterback, but despite his struggles, Johnson continues to chase his dream and collect jerseys from around the NFL.

As for his current team, the Denver Broncos have brought in Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson to add to their group of talented, young wide receivers. Despite all that, they find themselves in a tough division that only got stronger throughout the offseason. The only exception are the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost key offensive weapon Tyreek Hill, but still have the ever-dangerous Patrick Mahomes and new receivers of their own.

The Las Vegas Raiders strengthened their wide receiver room by trading for former Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams. Teamed with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, Derek Carr is expected to make a huge leap in his career and lead the Raiders to contention in the playoffs.

Perhaps the most hyped quarterback going into the new season is Los Angeles Chargers third-year talent Justin Herbert. With a dangerous offense, the Chargers added pieces to their defense and intend to make some noise in the AFC West by dethroning Mahomes and the Chiefs.

