"He's doing it for dramatic effects": Cam Jordan accuses Jerry Jones of stirring drama over Micah Parsons' deal

The ongoing contract dispute between the Dallas Cowboys and linebacker Micah Parsons has been a trending topic in the NFL community in the past few weeks. New Orleans Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan has recently weighed in on the subject in a recent appearance on Kay Adams' &quot;Up and Adams Show.&quot;According to Jordan, Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, is merely delaying Parsons' offer of a new, long-term contract because of the &quot;dramatic effects.&quot; This follows Parsons' public declaration that he wants to be traded, which was mostly caused by the contract negotiations coming to a standstill.&quot;Pay Micah, too. I mean, come on, Jerry,&quot; Jordan said. &quot;He's doing this for dramatic effects at this point.&quot;Jordan's point of view is probably supported by Jones' dismissal of Parsons' trade request, urging fans not to &quot;lose any sleep over it.&quot; He also brought up previous contract issues with players such as Dez Bryant, which many perceive as a dismissive response to the player's concerns.Although there is a strong chance that Parsons and the Cowboys will ultimately reach an agreement on a new contract above $40 million annually, fans are concerned that this unsettling situation may prove detrimental to the team.Cam Jordan also wants to see former Saints teammate Trey Hendrickson get paidCam Jordan also backed defensive end Trey Hendrickson by asking the Cincinnati Bengals to pay his former Saints teammate. He even went so far as to justify why Hendrickson should be compensated as one of the league's top pass-rushers.&quot;That's my dawg. He needs to be paid! Just empty the bag. Don't do this. Don't let a guy like Trey Hendrickson walk,&quot; Jordan said. &quot;They've never had a pass-rusher like Trey Hendrickson over in Cincinnati. &quot;He just had two back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, 35 in the past two years. I get it, you picked up a first-rounder, but you have something proven! When you have something proven, you add to that.”After initially refusing to show up at the Bengals' training camp, Hendrickson returned in late July. According to reports, he decided to join his teammates in camp in a bid to make a good impression on the Bengals organization and start contract negotiations again.Hendrickson is set to enter the final year of his existing contract. The 30-year-old defensive end, however, wants to be compensated as one of the best in the league at his position after collecting a league-high 17.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 46 total tackles last season.The Bengals have one of the best offenses in the league with players like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But if they want to be competitive for years to come, they will need Trey Hendrickson, who is their best defensive player.