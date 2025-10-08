"He’s just being honest Tua is not Top 5": NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill naming best QBs in NFL

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:18 GMT
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has named his top five NFL quarterbacks, leaving out his teammate Tua Tagovailoa. Hill did this in an online question and answer session with fans, where he answered questions posed by fans.

A clip from the session has since gone viral online, prompting various reactions from fans on the internet, especially on X. The 31-year-old receiver said:

“He said, ‘Can I rank my top five quarterbacks?’ Lamar [Jackson], Josh [Allen], Pat [Mahomes], obviously. No, this is in no order, by the way. Baker Mayfield and Joe B.”
Reacting, Buddy Boy Bets wrote:

“He’s just being honest, Tua is not top 5, and Miami already agreed to move on from him, sad.”
Run The Play Network also wrote:

“I bet Tua wouldn’t name him as a top 5 receiver.”

Oden commented:

“He’s not even throwing hints anymore. He already let the world know that he doesn’t mess with Tua last summer.”

Mmck also commented:

“Obviously, Tua is not even in the top 32 of QBs available. He’s a fraction of what he was.”
Steve G added the comment:

“Nothing yikes about it. He is being honest, and nobody puts Tua in the top 5 QBs in the league. Tua is an average to below-average NFL starting QB at this point in his career.”

Eike Schafer wrote:

“So if Justin Jefferson is asked this question, he has to say Wentz or McCarthy? No, Tua is quite far off at this point that he shouldn’t even be considered.”
Tagovailoa is leading a Dolphins offense that is struggling to win games this season. With pressure mounting to sideline him in favor of Quinn Ewers, the 27-year-old must grind out results to keep his job.

How Tyreek Hill’s injury will affect the Dolphins’ offense

Tyreek Hill suffered a dislocated left knee on Sept. 29 as the Dolphins recorded their only win of this season so far. The veteran is expected to miss the rest of the season, putting the Dolphins’ offense in a fix.

One of the most consistent receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill’s absence will affect the Dolphins' offense. However, the team is not in want of capable hands to fill in for him. There is Jaylen Waddle, favored to be Miami’s No. 1 receiver after Hill got injured.

Malik Washington will also have more game opportunities to impress the Dolphins' fans.

bell-icon Manage notifications