"He’s just a name at this point" - NFL executive skewers DeAndre Hopkins' move to Ravens in blunt analysis

DeAndre Hopkins signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of free agency last month. The veteran wideout will serve as another offensive weapon for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson next season, but an anonymous NFL executive has slammed Hopkins' move to Baltimore.

According to The Athletic's Mike Sando, an executive from the big league has suggested that Hopkins' best days are behind him.

"D-Hop, that doesn't do anything for me. He's just a name at this point," the executive reportedly said.

Hopkins began the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans but was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in October. He was a part of the Kansas City team that made it to the Super Bowl but couldn't help the Chiefs complete a historic three-peat.

Last season, Hopkins played six games for Tennessee, recording 173 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions. He made 10 appearances for the Chiefs in the regular season, contributing 437 yards and four touchdowns from 41 receptions.

In Kansas City's three playoff games, Hopkins made three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins will be entering his 13th NFL season in 2025 but is yet to win the Super Bowl

NFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins - Source: Imagn

Although DeAndre Hopkins is considered one of the finest wideouts to have played in the NFL, he will enter his 13th season in 2025 without winning Super Bowl. The Ravens will also be his fifth different team in the big league.

The Houston Texans drafted Hopkins in the first round in 2012. He played seven seasons with them before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in March 2020.

Hopkins played three seasons with the Cardinals before signing for the Tennessee Titans in July 2023. After a brief stint with the Chiefs last year, he will play his football in Baltimore next season.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler, and many believe that a Super Bowl ring could cement his legacy in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

