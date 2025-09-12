"He's been killing my team": Fantasy Football managers outraged after Terry McLaurin's disappointing performances to start Commanders' 2025 season

Terry McLaurin had another disappointing outing during the Commanders' Week 2 showdown against the Green Bay Packers. He had 48 receiving yards for five receptions while his team suffered a 27-18 loss in Lambeau Field.On X, NFL insider Dov Kleiman tweeted McLaurin's statistics in the past two games. According to him, the wide receiver had just seven receptions for 75 receiving yards with no touchdowns to his name.Fantasy football managers were not happy with the way the Commanders WR has been performing so far. They took to social media to express their frustrations about his lackluster performance on the field.keyhoops @keybarhoopsLINKTerry Mclaurin terrorizing my fantasy team what’s newCayeman @morsi12hotmail1LINK@NFL_DovKleiman He's been k*lling my fantasy team. Get it going Scarybrando @BrandonLvneLINKTerry Mclaurin cant be trusted in fantasy anymoreOwOrange🧃💃 @OwOrange2LINK@shockwaveEXP terry mclaurin is on my fantasy team 😭😭😭 i didnt think id get two bad weeks from him in a rowブランドン @TankTopZeusLINKTerry McLaurin gunna make me lose in fantasy this week smfh. Dude held out to be cheeksCodith Kimmell @CodyKimmellLINKTerry McLaurin was a real bad fantasy pick on my end and I’m paying for it tremendously. #FantasyFootballThe Commanders drafted Terry McLaurin with the 76th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. In August, they provided him with a three-year contract extension worth $96 million. This deal also included $44.65 million in guaranteed money.So far in seven seasons, McLaurin has played in 98 games for the Commanders. He has recorded 6,406 yards and 38 TDs receiving. However, his performance to start year seven has been far from impressive. Dan Quinn's team now has a 1-1 record after losing to the Packers in Week 2. In their season opener, they secured a dominating 21-6 victory over the New York Giants.How well did Terry McLaurin perform last season?During the 2024 season, Dan Quinn's team finished second in the NFC East with a 12-5 record. They qualified for the playoffs and made it to the NFC Championship game, hoping for a Super Bowl appearance.Unfortunately, the Commanders suffered a 23-55 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to emerge as the winners of Super Bowl LIX. McLaurin played in all 17 regular-season games and recorded 1,096 yards and 13 TDs receiving. He was also honored as a Second-Team All-Pro for his contributions on the field.Terry McLaurin will have to step it up, along with the rest of the team's offense, if the Commanders want to make the playoffs this year. They next take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium on Sept. 21. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 1:00 pm ET.The Commanders have not won the Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl XXVI. Will this be the year that Dan Quinn can break the franchise's dry spell and make history?