“He’s legit a child”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons casually eats nachos while arriving for Cowboys' final preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 23, 2025 02:15 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Despite his unresolved contract situation, Micah Parsons made his way to AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Friday. He attended the final preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. However, the linebacker only watched on from the sidelines and did not participate in the contest.

On social media, a clip of Parsons went viral. In this video, fans can see the four-time Pro Bowler arriving at the stadium wearing a dark navy sweatshirt with shorts and munching on nachos. He even flashed the "call me" sign while passing by reporters and fans in the tunnel.

"Cowboys DE Micah Parsons has reported to AT&T Stadium for today's final preseason game despite yesterday's online drama. Eating nachos," Cowboys reporter Nick Harris wrote in a post on X/Twitter.
Fans soon reacted to the linebacker's seemingly laid-back attitude while arriving to watch his team's final preseason game.

Just a day before the Cowboys versus Falcons matchup, owner Jerry Jones went viral for his accusations against Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta. On Michael Irvin's podcast, he claimed that the agent was the reason why they failed to close a deal. Jones also accused Mulugheta of making the situation ugly by not agreeing to the terms of the deal they offered the linebacker.

During an appearance on Stephen A. Smith's show, Jones doubled down on his comments about Parsons' agent and fired more shots at him with a unique anecdote.

"In the spirit of not doing the whole mother-dad deal," Jones said. "How many times have you seen a little rascal, so clever, go in there and mom told him,' Uh-uh, you're not going to get it,' and goes to daddy who sees him after five in the afternoon and wants to love him and says, 'You can have it son, you can have that before dinner.' And he goes back in and says, 'Momma, daddy said I can have it.' And so mom-dad have been around since the beginning of time.
"I'm not going to do that s**t here. I'm not going for it, no. We've had a very, very strong negotiation. By the way, frankly, it wouldn't have made any difference what the negotiation was. Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work?" he added.
Ex- Bengals star opens up about biggest Micah Parsons problem amid contract negotiations with Cowboys

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer highlighted a major problem involving Micah Parsons amid his contract negotiations.

During an appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast "The Herd," he talked about how the linebacker has missed several practice sessions over the past couple of weeks. He said even if Jerry Jones pays him, Parsons might end up struggling on the field because of fatigue and lack of practice.

"I think the biggest thing with Micah's situation is he hasn't practiced," Palmer said (Timestamp- 2:00 onwards). "He's not physically ready. ... The problem is, if you pay a guy top-tier money, and his body hasn't gone through a real training camp and all the preseason games and the preparations that a guy like Micah needs to get his body ready to be durable throughout the season."
In four seasons, Micah Parsons has played in 62 games for the Dallas Cowboys, recording 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss and 112 quarterback hits.

Edited by Veer Badani
