  • "He told us to stick it up our a*s": Jerry Jones accuses Micah Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta of sabotaging Cowboys contract extension talks

"He told us to stick it up our a*s": Jerry Jones accuses Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta of sabotaging Cowboys contract extension talks

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 01:39 GMT
Parsons and Jones (Credits: SK Library)
Parsons and Jones (Credits: SK Library)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones accused Micah Parsons's agent, David Mulugheta, of their inability to finalize a deal. With the 2025 season a few weeks away, the 4-time Pro Bowler's future with the team remains uncertain as he requested a trade on August 1.

On Thursday, Jones appeared on Michael Irvin's podcast to talk about Micah Parsons' contract situation. According to him, when they tried to reach out to the LB with a deal, his agent was not satisfied with the condition.

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a**," Jones said. "Micah and I talked, and then we were gonna send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees, everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent, and the agent said, 'Don't bother, because we've got all that to negotiate. ...'
" The issue, very frankly is, we've had the negotiations in my mind. And the agent is trying to get his nose in it, right now, and try to come in there and improve all of the mark that we've already set."

Micah Parsons is in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract that the Cowboys picked up in April 2024. There are still questions about his availability for their season opener next month.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer drops optimistic update on Micah Parsons' status for 2025

Despite the contract extension saga, Brian Schottenheimer remains optimistic that Parsons will gear up for the Cowboys during the upcoming season.

In a media interaction on Wednesday, he answered a question about whether the situation surrounding Micah Parsons' negotiations has created a negative impact on his game planning and team management.

Schottenhiemer denied the notion by expressing his hope of seeing the LB gear up for their Week 1 clash against the Eagles

"No, 'cause I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah's gonna be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever," Schottenheimer said. "So no. ... I feel good that Micah's gonna be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles."

The Cowboys take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 7. Will Parsons and the team manage to solve this arduous contract negotiation before Week 1?

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
