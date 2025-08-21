"Old frog will always be Cowboys' downfall": NFL fans react as Jerry Jones mistakes Micah Parsons' name while dropping update on LB's contract

Is Jerry Jones already moving on from Micah Parsons? The Dallas Cowboys owner made a hilarious error while discussing the future of his star linebacker. On Fox News, Jones was asked to give an update on the contract standoff situation between the Cowboys and Parsons.The 72-year-old said Micah is a valuable asset and that they are still trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. However, towards the end of his statement, Jones accidentally called Parsons &quot;Michael.&quot;&quot;Micah's a great player, not a good player,&quot; Jones said. &quot;But a great player. He knows more than anyone that it is a team thing, and so I know everybody's tired of hearing this, but you've got to put this puzzle together so that you can have some other people out there playing with Michael. That's the art of the deal, and that's why we're trying to make this thing work.&quot;The video of this segment has since gone viral, and the NFL fans are having a field day with Jerry Jones' botch.&quot;You would never see Jeff Lurie doing this type shit. He loves the camera. This old frog will always be the COWBOYS downfall. 😂. Go Birds. 🦅&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Bruh called him Michael,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;Who the fuck is Michael parsons? this fan asked.&quot;If you watched the cowboys documentary on Netflix about Jerry Jones all this drama will tell you he eventually will sign Parsons after they drag this out to the very end so they can make headlines. Sadly it’s gonna cost them more money just like Zeke, Dak, Lamb, Dak again,&quot; this fan stated.&quot;Shut up and get the deal done You had the chance to get players around him if you gave the extension a year or 2 ago!&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;in other words Jerry is trying to con one of the best players in the NFL Micah Parsons out of a contract he deserves, bc its a &quot;team&quot; thing...&quot; stated this fan.Parsons is in the last year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys. The star LB wants a big-money deal, but both parties have been at a stalemate for weeks.NFL insider calls out Jerry Jones &amp; Co. for creating a mess out of Micah Parsons' contract situationIt seems like everyone has had enough of the drama between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys. NFL insider Louis Reddick blasted Jerry Jones &amp; Co., stating that the situation is just getting worse with each passing day.&quot;Micah has checked every box in that way, every single box, impact player, impact position, impact statistics, timely,&quot; Reddick said on Get Up's Wednesday episode. &quot;He's done everything exactly the way you want. It wasn't because the guy got arrested, he failed a drug test or he's locker room cancer. Or he's been injured or he's a guy who hasn't produced.“He's producing at a Hall of Fame rate, a young player that you drafted. These are the easiest contracts in the world. Everything that's happening with Dallas right now is self-inflicted. It's self caused. …To me, that's flat out embarrassing.” It will be interesting to see if Micah Parsons will sign a new deal with Jerry Jones' team or find a new home in the NFL.