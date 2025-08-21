"That's the biggest issue": Ex-Raiders QB pinpoints major Micah Parsons problem for Cowboys amid contract tussle with Jerry Jones

The Micah Parsons contract drama continues to remain a hot topic in NFL circles. With each passing day, things are getting tough for the Dallas Cowboys and Parsons, who has been waiting on the sidelines without going to practice until he signs a fortune before the 2025 season.

The linebacker will be playing in his fifth year with the tag and is slated to make $24 million, while his elite counterparts T. J. Watt and Myles Garrett enjoy lucrative deals in the league. While Parsons awaits his turn, former Bengals QB Carson Palmer claims it will be tough for the linebacker to get back into shape if he doesn't practice.

The three-time pro bowler was speaking to Colin Cowherd on his podcast, where he shared his analysis on Micah Parsons and the ongoing negotiation with the Cowboys. He added that even if Jerry Jones pays him a fortune, he may struggle in the initial games unless he starts practicing and gets in shape.

“I think the biggest thing with Micah's situation is he hasn't practiced. He's not physically ready. We're all kind of saying the same thing; they're eventually going to pay him right, probably right before the start of the season, or maybe in the second week.

"The problem is, then you pay a guy top-tier money, and his body hasn't gone through a real training camp and all the preseason games and the preparation that a guy like Mike Micah needs to get his body ready to be durable throughout the season,” Palmer said to Cowherd on Thursday. [Timestamp - 2:00]

“I think that's the biggest issue, and the biggest distraction is he's protecting his body because he's not under a new contract, and he's not physically ready to play,” he added.

Troy Aikman vests his hope on Jerry Jones to secure Micah Parsons ahead of 2025

The NFL Hall of Famer spoke his mind earlier this week, where he reacted to the entire situation.

He claimed that he will be shocked if the Cowboys fail to reach an agreement because Parsons is crucial for the team's defense in case they want to make the Super Bowl or at least the playoffs. He claimed Jerry Jones will do his trick just before the season.

“Jerry has shown that he'll pay top dollar. Parsons is a generational talent, and like I said, he's a total game wrecker. He's proven that. So they'll get something done. That is what I expect,” Aikman said, per CBS Sports.

Under a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys will look to thrive and improve upon their past struggles. Expect at least a 10+ winning season from the team this upcoming season.

