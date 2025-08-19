"Jerry Jones has one of the sexiest brands in America" - Shedeur Sanders' father Coach Prime reveals why playing for Cowboys was 'blessing' in 90s

With Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders up in the NFL, Coach Prime’s NFL legacy is still alive. Before it was his kids’ turn, the Pro Hall-of-Famer belonged to one of the most successful NFL teams of the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys. The Colorado Buffaloes coach reflected on what that meant, especially with Jerry Jones as the owner.Coach Prime featured in Netflix's new docuseries about Jerry Jones’ journey as owner of the Cowboys. The former NFL cornerback was with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. Speaking about his experience with Jones and the franchise, he said:“Everyone in life wants to be wanted. And Jerry Jones knew what he wanted, and he knew how to go get it. Jerry has taken something that was down, like four flat tires, man. Now he has one of the sexiest brands in America. He’s dressed that thing up and made it into what he saw.”The two-time Super Bowl champion continued:“I understand that because I was Prime. Defensive backs weren’t making no money, man. And I had promised my mama that I was going to make enough that she’d never have to work another day of her life. That’s why I created Prime.&quot;I got an opportunity to enact that other character, where I did what I was gifted in doing. And Jerry understood. And I love this man. So that’s why it was a blessing when I got here to Dallas.”Looking back on Coach Prime’s move to the Dallas CowboysCoach Prime was signed by the Cowboys on a seven-year deal worth $35 million in the fall of 1995. The deal also included a signing bonus of $12.99 million. He became the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL with the deal, although he later claimed the Oakland Raiders made a more lucrative offer.Deion Sanders made his debut for the Cowboys in week 9 of that season against his former side, the Atlanta Falcons. He was instrumental in the Cowboys winning their third title in four years as they went all the way to win the Super Bowl.In the Super Bowl XXX game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he returned a punt for 11 yards, with another 47 yards of reception on offense. When he was released in Jun. 2000 after five seasons with the franchise, he had earned Pro Bowl selections in every season he spent there.