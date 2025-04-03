"He's not that level committed" - NFL analyst says Aaron Rodgers isn’t wired like Tom Brady

NFL analyst Dave Dameshek said he does not believe Aaron Rodgers can succeed in his 40s like seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady did. Dameshek appeared on the Ross Tucker Podcast on Thursday and explained the difference between the two quarterbacks:

“He’s a weirdo but not the same kind of weirdo that Tom Brady is. Tom Brady is the guy that despite the fact that he can chug a beer faster than anyone else on the planet, is predisposed to avocado shakes and such. Everything in preparation for a pro football game when he was in his early 40s.”

Dameshek also highlighted how hard it is to succeed as a quarterback playing past 40 yearsold:

“That ain't Aaron Rogers as far as I can tell. He's not that level of committed to ball. That is a bad thing because there’s Brady, Warren Moon, I think when he was 41 had a good season for the Seahawks, Brett Favre had that one great year for the Vikings and then that’s it.

"That's the amount of 40-year-olds thriving in the QB league.”

The small sample size shows the sheer level of difficulty in what Rodgers is trying to achieve. He will turn 42 in the middle of the 2025 season.

Tom Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the age of 42, signing with them in free agency after leaving the team he won six Super Bowls with, the New England Patriots. He ended up winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

Warren Moon played till he was 44. However, he barely played in his last two years and went 11-13 when he was 41 and 42 with the Seattle Seahawks. They failed to make the playoffs in both seasons.

Favre is the only other quarterback to be able to have success in the playoffs in his 40s. He guided the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champions New Orleans Saints

Dameshek also pointed out how turnover-prone Aaron Rodgers has been in the past few seasons:

“The brand name Aaron Rodgers is grand, but in his last 25 games he's turned the ball over 34 times and he's 42 years of age."

Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly still waiting on Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the most likely landing spot for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers visited the Steelers' facility almost two weeks ago on March 21. He was also spotted training with new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in California on Monday.

The Steelers are believed to be waiting on Rodgers to make a decision.

