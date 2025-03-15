DeAndre Hopkins is on the move again. The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, linking up with quarterback Lamar Jackson and an already explosive offense. But the biggest storyline? Hopkins reunites with Derrick Henry.

Henry, who revived his career in Baltimore last season, now has a familiar target lined up alongside him. Hopkins, who briefly played with Henry in Tennessee, didn't hold back about his excitement.

“Derrick is like family. We have a long relationship. We talked today actually,” Hopkins said on Friday (via NFL insider Carita Parks on X).

DeAndre Hopkins' journey has been wild. The Titans traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs midway through 2024, where he helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl, even scoring a TD in the big game. Now, he joins a Ravens squad that's no stranger to welcoming ex-Titans. Steve McNair, Derrick Mason and Samari Rolle made late-career stops in Baltimore.

For Hopkins, this is another chance to prove he's still a top playmaker. And for Derrick Henry, it's another weapon to keep the Ravens' offense humming. With Baltimore gunning for a title, this reunion could be a game-changer.

DeAndre Hopkins reacts to his tweet from 2020

In February 2020, DeAndre Hopkins shared a photo of himself with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in February 2020, asking,

"How many TDs would this trio total?"

On Friday, after signing his contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Hopkins talked about the viral tweet.

"Honestly I did not think that was a possibility," Hopkins said, via the Ravens on X. “I was like Derrick Henry is obviously never leaving Tennessee and Lamar is never leaving Baltimore, so it's going to take me possibly going to either one of those places and obviously I went to Tennessee and Baltimore."

Hopkins, Henry, and Jackson have combined for 14 Pro Bowls, seven first-team All-Pro selections and seven top-five finishes in Offensive Player of the Year voting. Landing one of them in free agency is rare. Getting all three on the same squad? That's a whole different level.

Hopkins isn’t expected to put up his prime numbers, but his role in Baltimore could be crucial.

