"He's like a little baby" - Shannon Sharpe calls out Colin Kaepernick for being extremely fickle-minded

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has had some words for Colin Kaepernick as the 34-year-old tries to get back into the NFL.

Kaepernick has not been sighted in the league since 2016 when he took a knee during the US national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Consequently, he hasn't played a single down in six years.

Sharpe was recently speaking with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on his show "Club Shay Shay." The Hall of Famer gave some lighthearted thoughts on the situation the free agent quarterback currently finds himself in.

Sharpe said:

‘‘Oh, there seems to be a buzz around Colin Kaepernick getting another opportunity. Kap he’s working out, he worked out with Tyler Lockett, I don’t know if you were there or not but he’s been throwing a lot.”

The analyst added:

“He seems like he’s an ac (sic) a little baby or something, he’s on tour. He’s in San Francisco, he’s in Seattle, he in Atlanta, he just going all over the place.”

Colin Kaepernick is leaving no stone unturned in his attempts to get back into the league. The 34-year-old quarterback has done several workouts with NFL receivers and even did one with his former coach Jim Harbaugh during halftime of Michigan's spring game.

Jordan Dajani @JordanDajani Colin Kaepernick in the middle of his Michigan workout Colin Kaepernick in the middle of his Michigan workout https://t.co/HQHgDR13oz

Will Colin Kaepernick get another shot in the NFL?

Colin Kaepernick at the Michigan Spring Game

There is no doubt about the former San Francisco 49er star's talent. Kaepernick's arm, from all his workout videos, looks just as good, if not better than what it was six years ago.

However, many have said that it is all good and well throwing against shadows in workouts. Come gametime, the situation will be completely different. While that may be true, the free agent is, according to many, better than over half of the backup quarterbacks in the league and some of the starters as well.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



How do you convince an owner or GM to bring you in and how do you get a fanbase to buy in? Here is Kaepernick's answer: Colin Kaepernick said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he still wants to get back in the NFL and is willing to take a backup job to get in.How do you convince an owner or GM to bring you in and how do you get a fanbase to buy in? Here is Kaepernick's answer: Colin Kaepernick said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he still wants to get back in the NFL and is willing to take a backup job to get in.How do you convince an owner or GM to bring you in and how do you get a fanbase to buy in? Here is Kaepernick's answer: https://t.co/ReyVvR7yOb

Seattle remains the franchise that continues to be linked with the quarterback, given their need for a veteran signal caller. Carolina was also rumored to be interested.

Whether or not Colin Kaepernick finally gets a shot in the NFL remains to be seen. Having been out for so long, it will take him some time to adjust to the rigors of football. All he needs is a chance to show what he can do, but will he get it?

Edited by Anantaajith Ra