"He’s like my little safety blanket" - Brock Purdy makes surprising confession about his total reliance on $82,660,000 All-Pro 'blindside' protector

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are coming off a tough stretch in 2024, posting a 6-11 record. Looking to bounce back from their worst season since 2020, the 49ers have the pieces in place to return to the postseason. They are entering the new campaign with high expectations.

Ad

On the offensive front, San Francisco has sound protection for Purdy in the form of All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. Purdy talked about his confidence in his blindside blocker on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And so, year after year, for me, blindside as a quarterback, right-handed quarterback, knowing that my left side is good, I can’t even describe to you," Purdy said, via "Bussin' with the Boys." "It’s like a sense of freedom."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Purdy also touched on Williams' longevity as he gears up for his 15th NFL season.

"We always ask ourselves every year when he comes back, we’re like, 'Is Trent gonna be the same? Is this still the Trent Williams?'" Purdy said. "Dude, year after year, he’s the same guy. For me to be a quarterback in the NFL and have that guy blocking for me, dude, it doesn’t get any better. He’s like my little safety blanket."

Ad

Williams, who is set to turn 37 before training camp, is entering the second season of a three-year $82.6 million deal.

Brock Purdy makes feelings known on Deebo Samuel's departure

During his appearance on "Bussin' with the Boys," Brock Purdy discussed Deebo Samuel's exit from San Francisco. The 49ers moved the Pro Bowl wideout to the Washington Commanders in a trade in April, leading up to the NFL draft.

Ad

"It sucks, dude," Purdy said on Tuesday. "He's my boy. I love Deebo. Day 1, he's always had my back and believed in me when I got in. I didn't really know how the guys were going to take it when I did get thrown in, and Deebo was nothing but great to me, building me up. He's my brother."

Purdy is set to enter the 2025 season with Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall split out wide, with All-Pro tight end George Kittle lining up inside. San Francisco will look for a quick turnaround despite moving Samuel, who earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.