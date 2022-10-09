“He’s literally slapping the hand that fed him” – NFL insider puts Antonio Brown on blast for disrespecting Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen 

Antonio Brown is refusing to let up in his mockery of former teammate Tom Brady. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver may face legal punishment for recent behavior, but amidst all that, he's finding the time to make fun of Brady's impending divorce.

He first posted a photoshopped image of himself hugging Gisele Bundchen. He followed it up with another meme, showcasing his sheer lack of empathy.

He posted an image of a book to help children deal with divorce titled "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore." Many NFL analysts have come for Brown in the midst of all this, disappointed with the recent behavior.

Dov Kleiman is the latest example, tweeting out his dismay with what the former wide receiver is doing.

"Tom Brady was the last guy in the NFL to actually try to help Antonio Brown and he's literally slapping the hand that fed him."

Twice, Brady tried to revitalize Brown's career. He recruited him to join the New England Patriots before the wide receiver was released after just one game.

He was then signed to Brady's new team, the Buccaneers, for their Super Bowl run. Brady is the reason the wide receiver has a ring at this point.

After the wide receiver blew up on the sidelines late last season, he has not gotten any attention from NFL teams and is choosing to lash out at the one player who tried to get him some attention.

Why is Antonio Brown lashing out at Tom Brady?

There's no real explanation for why the enigmatic former NFL star continues to behave in increasingly worrying ways. Many theorize that the brain damage he might have received is playing a role.

He has grown more and more erratic over the years and the data on how CTE or other issues affect people is not quite clear.

As for the reason he might be lashing out at the one player who tried to help him, it's probably just a bid for attention.

Brown has considered himself the NFL's punching bag for a while now, a possible reason he's struggled to find a home. Right now, Brady is the punching bag with a rough start to the year and an impending divorce.

It's sad, shameful and frustrating, but it seems like the ex-wide receiver will do whatever it takes to get eyes on him, including mocking someone who he depended on.

