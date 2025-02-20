"He's a little more polished" - NFL HOFer picks sides in Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward debate ahead of 2025 Draft

While many people are interested in which quarterback is going to be selected first in the 2025 NFL draft. The two quarterbacks that seemingly are battling for that spot are Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. However, not everybody is looking for the first quarterback to be selected.

Ad

While appearing on "Up and Adams," Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter discussed the two quarterbacks and said he likes Sanders a bit more right now.

"I think Shedeur [Sanders] is a little more polished than Cam [Ward] just in the pocket. We're doing drills and everything. I think he's going to be a little more accurate. But can they protect him? Because it's not like you only have to have one good quarterback. They have to go to the right system. Are they going to be able to protect them? What kind of offense are they going to run? Are they going to be able to run the football?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is the full clip from Up and Adams.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first pick overall at -140 odds, while Shedeur Sanders is +750, the fourth-best odds for this bet. There is no wager currently available for the first quarterback taken.

Which quarterback makes the most sense for the Tennessee Titans to draft?

As things stand, the Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft and one of the team's needs is the quarterback position. According to the betting odds, Cam Ward seemingly is the favorite to land there.

Ad

Cam Ward seemingly fits what the Tennessee Titans want to do with the quarterback position going forward. Ward finished the season with the second-highest QBR (88.7) and has shown the ability to play at this level against Power Five colleges for a longer period of time.

That does not necessarily mean that Cam Ward is going to be a better quarterback in the NFL than Shedeur Sanders, but it does show potentially why the fit could be better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations