  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He's looked mid" - Jason Whitlock minces no words on Shedeur Sanders' Browns debut, predicts grim future for Coach Prime's son

"He's looked mid" - Jason Whitlock minces no words on Shedeur Sanders' Browns debut, predicts grim future for Coach Prime's son

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 09, 2025 01:59 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
"He's looked mid" - Jason Whitlock minces no words on Shedeur Sanders' Browns debut, predicts grim future for Coach Prime's son (Credit: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders made a good impression on many people during his NFL debut. Although he played a preseason game, Sanders started for the Cleveland Browns, putting up a solid performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Ad

Sanders did most of the damage in the first half, recording 11 completions on 18 pass attempts for 103 yards and two passing touchdowns. This performance drew positive reviews from his father, Deion Sanders, NBA superstar LeBron James and former NFL star Robert Griffin III on social media.

On the other hand, many were skeptical about Sanders' talents. Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock refused to jump on the Shedeur Sanders bandwagon and called him "mid" as the rookie took the field for the first time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The broadcasters are invested in the Shedeur hype. They're gonna Tebow him. He's looked mid with a couple of good throws," Whitlock tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

He didn't stop there and compared Sanders to Aaron Brooks, who was drafted with the No. 131 overall pick in 1999.

"The comp for Shedeur is Aaron Brooks. Five years as a starter in New Orleans after getting drafted 131st in 1999. That's the ceiling as I see it today. Could be Chase Daniel, career backup, too."
Ad

How did Shedeur Sanders fare in NFL preseason debut?

After a slow start in his first NFL contest, tallying only four yards in his first drive, Shedeur Sanders got the hang of the game as the matchup advanced. He connected with Kaden Davis for two touchdowns in the first half, but the second part of the game was a little different for the rookie.

Ad

He managed the clock and tried to lead his team to the end zone again, which resulted in Gage Larvadain scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Sanders exited the game as the third period neared its end, putting on solid numbers on the box score.

He completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions. Additionally, he rushed the ball four times, collecting 19 yards.

Tyler Huntley, the newest addition to the quarterback room, took over from Sanders for the fourth quarter. After a dramatic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft and a lack of opportunities in training camp, Shedeur Sanders had his first start as a pro, and he did just fine. This performance could give him more opportunities in practice, as the Browns might have something good in hand.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications