"He's looked mid" - Jason Whitlock minces no words on Shedeur Sanders' Browns debut, predicts grim future for Coach Prime's son

Shedeur Sanders made a good impression on many people during his NFL debut. Although he played a preseason game, Sanders started for the Cleveland Browns, putting up a solid performance against the Carolina Panthers.Sanders did most of the damage in the first half, recording 11 completions on 18 pass attempts for 103 yards and two passing touchdowns. This performance drew positive reviews from his father, Deion Sanders, NBA superstar LeBron James and former NFL star Robert Griffin III on social media.On the other hand, many were skeptical about Sanders' talents. Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock refused to jump on the Shedeur Sanders bandwagon and called him &quot;mid&quot; as the rookie took the field for the first time.&quot;The broadcasters are invested in the Shedeur hype. They're gonna Tebow him. He's looked mid with a couple of good throws,&quot; Whitlock tweeted.He didn't stop there and compared Sanders to Aaron Brooks, who was drafted with the No. 131 overall pick in 1999.&quot;The comp for Shedeur is Aaron Brooks. Five years as a starter in New Orleans after getting drafted 131st in 1999. That's the ceiling as I see it today. Could be Chase Daniel, career backup, too.&quot;How did Shedeur Sanders fare in NFL preseason debut? After a slow start in his first NFL contest, tallying only four yards in his first drive, Shedeur Sanders got the hang of the game as the matchup advanced. He connected with Kaden Davis for two touchdowns in the first half, but the second part of the game was a little different for the rookie. He managed the clock and tried to lead his team to the end zone again, which resulted in Gage Larvadain scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Sanders exited the game as the third period neared its end, putting on solid numbers on the box score. He completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions. Additionally, he rushed the ball four times, collecting 19 yards.Tyler Huntley, the newest addition to the quarterback room, took over from Sanders for the fourth quarter. After a dramatic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft and a lack of opportunities in training camp, Shedeur Sanders had his first start as a pro, and he did just fine. This performance could give him more opportunities in practice, as the Browns might have something good in hand.