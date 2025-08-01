"He’s lucky they’re keeping him around": Josh Allen's ex-teammate slams 450-pound Desmond Watson as Bucs put rookie on NFI list due to weight concern

Desmond Watson has been in the spotlight this week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed him on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. According to reports, the team wants the 450-pound defensive tackle to lose some weight and get into better shape heading into his rookie season.While some have felt sympathy for Watson since he is working by himself to get included in team training activities, not everyone feels the same way. Former NFL guard Jonathan Feliciano, who was teammates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, hit out at the Buccaneers rookie on X.&quot;It’s not heartbreaking at all. F**king lose the weight. As a UDFA He’s lucky they’re keeping him around,&quot; Feliciano tweeted in response to a video Dov Kleiman shared, showing Watson on the sidelines at Tampa Bay's training camp.There have been mixed reactions from fans and analysts with Watson being on the NFI list. However, many have urged the defensive tackle to lose weight if he wants to make the Buccaneers' 53-man roster.Feliciano spent 10 years in the NFL. He had stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, Bills, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Feliciano played 113 games in the pro league, starting 61 of them. He announced his retirement in February this year.A look at Desmond Watson's contract details with the BuccaneersNFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Desmond Watson - Source: GettyDesmond Watson went undrafted this year after playing four years at Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent on a three-year, $2.985 million contract.Per reports, Watson will earn $70,000 in guaranteed money as part of his contract.Although many have questioned why the Buccaneers signed Watson amid his physical issues, the team believes that there is an upside to the player. According to reports, Tampa Bay feels that Watson's frame and long reach can make him a potential two-gap run-stopper, generally in short-distance situations like fourth-and-1 plays.The Buccaneers will begin their 2025 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.