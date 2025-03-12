Matthew Stafford found an instant connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp when he was traded to the LA Rams in 2021. The quarterback may be returning to the team but it's unlikely that Kupp will in 2025.

On Feb. 3, Kupp shared on social media that the Rams informed him that they would be moving on from him this offseason. Stafford was a guest on Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday and shared his feelings on losing Kupp as a teammate.

"I ran into him right when they told him the news that they're, you know, talking about trading him," Stafford said (18:09). "And, you know, obviously, that one is tough. "You're around this game long enough, and those kinds of things happen, you know."

Stafford also talked about how their relationship was organic and that he helped him a lot when he signed with LA.

"And it's tough, especially for a guy who's meant so much to me in my career and helped me, you know, get in with the Rams," Stafford said. "Just in that locker room and what it’s all about to be a part of that team — he was such a huge part of that for me.

"So, it's tough. I've probably spent more time with him as a teammate than with any other teammate in my career, you know? And that just kind of happened organically. I would go in there early, and, you know, sure enough, Cooper would be there. He’d walk in as I was walking in, and we’d start watching tape together. And then it just turned into a thing that we did every day."

Stafford also told Jason and Travis how much Kupp means to him.

"I’ve spent a ton of time with him. He’s meant a ton to me, you know, as a player — but even more, probably, as a person. You talk to guys, including Sean, and guys around that team who have been with him for extended periods of time, and they’ll tell you—he’s a fantastic player. He means a ton to our team. But just as a human being, as a person, he's as good as it gets."

Stafford is still hoping that Kupp may return to the LA Rams as he would love to continue playing with the WR in the future. He added that if moves on, his future team will get a great player and person.

"So yeah, whether he's with us — which, you know, I love Cooper and would love the opportunity to continue playing with him — or if he's somewhere else," Stafford said. "I mean, whoever gets him is getting a fantastic person for the locker room, for the team. And shoot, you know, when he's healthy, he's still balling. Hell yeah."

Kupp's status remains in limbo. The Rams are trying to find a trade partner for the WR and if that doesn't come to fruition, they are expected to release him.

Cooper Kupp is 'curious' about possibly playing for the Patriots

While Cooper Kupp is a versatile wide receiver, his history with injuries has made him a possible trade risk. The WR has missed at least five games in each of the last three seasons, which is likely a concern to many teams.

However, the New England Patriots appear to be interested in acquiring Kupp. According to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, Kupp is "curious" about the idea of joining the team.

"Curious about the prospect," Callahan said on Tuesday, via Sleeper HQ's Carlos A. Lopez.

Kupp said in his departure announcement from the Rams that he intended on playing in LA for the remainder of his career. While he knows he still has a lot of football left in his career, he will likely start his next chapter elsewhere in 2025.

