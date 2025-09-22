“He’s the next Sam Darnold”: NFL fans react as Mac Jones makes feelings known on replacing injured Brock Purdy as 49ers QB1

Mac Jones became the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers after Brock Purdy got hurt against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7. He was asked about it during Monday's press conference.

"Brock’s one of my best friends and I want him back out there," Jones said. "Hopefully he’ll be back next week. I’m just glad we got two wins for him and he’s gonna take this team back and win it.”

When X account Coach Yac posted the clip of Jones' statement, NFL fans shared their takes.

"Smart man who knows he’s the next Sam Darnold," one fan wrote.

Johnathan Rankin @j_rankin1 @Coach_Yac Smart man who knows he’s the next Sam Darnold

"You think Brady was friends with Bledsoe or any of the back ups? If you want that job you have to take it," a fan commented.

"Looks like this might be a Sam Darnold situation," another fan wrote.

Sam Darnold joined the Vikings on a one-year deal in March 2024. He was meant to be a temporary starter while rookie J.J. McCarthy developed. However, after McCarthy got injured in the preseason, Darnold became the starting quarterback and team captain.

He played the best football of his career, throwing for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. But after a tough playoff loss to Detroit, Minnesota chose not to keep him. McCarthy recovered and was ready to lead the team this season.

Darnold signed with the Seahawks on a three-year deal, with only the first year guaranteed.

More NFL fans joined in about Jones' comment.

"Dude has become very humble and let's his play do the talking. He's going to be a starter again somewhere next year," a fan said.

"We’re playing the Jaguars. If Brock isn’t 100% I don’t mind giving Mac another week and Purdy some more rest so he’s good for the Rams game," another fan said.

"I feel like Mac Jones is going to have a great career as a backup QB," one fan commented.

Purdy injured his toe and left shoulder in Week 1, and even though he finished the game, the pain kept him out of Week 2. His availability for Sunday's game is up in the air.

Jones stepped in and played well, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in his first start versus the Saints.

He signed with the 49ers on March 14 on a two-year deal, giving him a fresh start after playing for the Patriots and Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Purdy signed his four-year $3.7 million contract on June 2022 after being drafted. He is eligible for an extension after this season.

Brock Purdy injury update following 49ers clash vs. Cardinals

Brock Purdy has been practicing in a limited capacity, as doctors reportedly said that he is healing faster than expected.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer suggested that Purdy is on track to return in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team thought Purdy would miss two to three weeks. However, if things continue going well, he could be back on the field on Sunday, which would be a huge boost to the 49ers offense.

