"He's nowhere ready" - NFL fans react to Cowboys' 3rd round pick Shavon Revel Jr. "limping" at training camp amid injury rehab

By Arnold
Published Jul 28, 2025 23:12 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Cowboys' 3rd round pick Shavon Revel Jr. "limping" at training camp amid injury rehab - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys took Shavon Revel Jr. with the No. 76 pick in this year's NFL draft. The cornerback is expected to play an important role for the Cowboys in the upcoming season. But the player's appearance at Sunday's training camp raised concerns within the franchise.

When fans caught a glimpse of Revel Jr. going through some individual workouts, they suggested that he had still not recovered from the ACL injury he suffered last year.

"He’s no where ready," one tweeted.

"That didn’t look good! Jesus, should he be out there even??" another added.
"He looks iffy it’s plain too see," a third commented.

Many others also felt that Revel Jr. was still not ready to play in a competitive game despite taking part in training camp activities.

"Doesn’t look like he’s healthy enough to be doing this drill," a fan added.
"Na he don’t look ready y'all," one wrote.
"Oh no, he has horrible hands. zero need to leave your feet for a ball that isn’t a jump ball," a user tweeted.

Revel Jr. suffered an ACL injury early in the 2024 season while at East Carolina, after he turned and landed awkwardly on his knee. He underwent surgery in October.

Although Revel had more than eight months in recovery, there are still some concerns about whether he will be ready to start the 2025 season.

A look at Shavon Revel Jr.'s contract with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. - Source: Getty

Shavon Revel Jr. reportedly signed a four-year, $6.5 million rookie contract with the Cowboys. His deal included a fully guaranteed signing bonus of $1,372,176.

The Cowboys have a star-studded offense with quarterback Dak Prescott, wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, along with Javonte Williams as their first-choice running back. However, Dallas' defense will also need to tighten up if the team wants to make the playoffs in the upcoming season.

The Cowboys have high expectations for Revel Jr., and it will be interesting to see how the cornerback fares in his rookie year.

Dallas will open its 2025 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

