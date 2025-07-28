The Dallas Cowboys took Shavon Revel Jr. with the No. 76 pick in this year's NFL draft. The cornerback is expected to play an important role for the Cowboys in the upcoming season. But the player's appearance at Sunday's training camp raised concerns within the franchise.When fans caught a glimpse of Revel Jr. going through some individual workouts, they suggested that he had still not recovered from the ACL injury he suffered last year.&quot;He’s no where ready,&quot; one tweeted.Bama On Dat Azzz ‘25 @AzzzWhippinLINKHe’s no where ready&quot;That didn’t look good! Jesus, should he be out there even??&quot; another added.&quot;He looks iffy it’s plain too see,&quot; a third commented.Many others also felt that Revel Jr. was still not ready to play in a competitive game despite taking part in training camp activities.&quot;Doesn’t look like he’s healthy enough to be doing this drill,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Na he don’t look ready y'all,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Oh no, he has horrible hands. zero need to leave your feet for a ball that isn’t a jump ball,&quot; a user tweeted.Revel Jr. suffered an ACL injury early in the 2024 season while at East Carolina, after he turned and landed awkwardly on his knee. He underwent surgery in October.Although Revel had more than eight months in recovery, there are still some concerns about whether he will be ready to start the 2025 season.A look at Shavon Revel Jr.'s contract with the Dallas CowboysDallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. - Source: GettyShavon Revel Jr. reportedly signed a four-year, $6.5 million rookie contract with the Cowboys. His deal included a fully guaranteed signing bonus of $1,372,176.The Cowboys have a star-studded offense with quarterback Dak Prescott, wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, along with Javonte Williams as their first-choice running back. However, Dallas' defense will also need to tighten up if the team wants to make the playoffs in the upcoming season.The Cowboys have high expectations for Revel Jr., and it will be interesting to see how the cornerback fares in his rookie year.Dallas will open its 2025 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.