"He's the opposite of what Pete Carroll likes": Colin Cowherd pins Raiders' loss on Geno Smith, skewers QB over erratic decision making and turnovers

Quarterback Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The narrow game came down to a decisive drive by the Raiders when they were down 25-24.

Smith drove Vegas close enough into field goal range for kicker Daniel Carlson to have a shot at the win. But Chicago jumped high enough and blocked the kick to get the road win.

Beyond the disappointing turn of events for Vegas, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd zeroed in on Smith's overall performance. The quarterback is among the league's most turnover-prone passers, and it showed again this weekend, as the veteran tossed three interceptions.

Cowherd dissected Smith's play on Sunday's episode of "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," highlighting the quarterback's weaknesses.

"Thank G** Geno Smith is in the league," he said [19:36]. "He basically lost the game for the Raiders today. He had three picks. He's got really, really tenuous judgment in big spots."

Cowherd contrasted Smith's play with what he claims Raiders head coach Pete Carroll really wants in a quarterback.

"Geno was awful," he continued [20:00]. "Pete knows him. Pete trusted him. It's so weird because Pete hates interceptions, and Geno leads the NFL in picks. I think he's got, now, like six or seven. Leads the NFL. He's the opposite of what Pete Carroll likes. He does not take care of the ball."

The turnovers made for a messy game, with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams also recording a pick. Still, Smith's performance left much to be desired.

How did Geno Smith play overall vs. the Bears?

The positives in Geno Smith's performance were arguably enough to win the game for the Raiders. He threw two touchdowns and constantly kept Vegas in the game offensively.

However, while Pete Carroll's defense kept the Bears in check, not letting the game get out of hand, Smith gave them an uphill climb with his three picks.

He ultimately completed a respectable 66.7% of his throws, but he had little impact through the air, recording only 117 passing yards. On the ground, though, he had a comparatively better outing, as he scrambled four times for 31 yards.

