"He's overly confident": Micah Parsons gets honest about Dak Prescott ahead of revenge game vs Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome back Micah Parsons for the Week 4 clash on Sunday for the first time since trading him to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2025 season.

Parsons was traded to the Packers in late August after rumors of a move away from the Cowboys in the offseason, following a fallout with the franchise over failed contract negotiations.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end will be up against several former teammates at his former stomping ground on Sunday, including veteran quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ahead of the clash against his former teammates, Parsons made his feelings known about Prescott.

“I think Dak is so good because he’s overly confident. He believes he can make every throw. And I think 90% of the time he does do that. You want your quarterback to have that mentality. I just think he’s a person who is very resilient and he’s determined. I never would bet against him.”

While Parsons will be on the road against his former team, Kenny Clark, who was part of the Parsons trade, will be hosting his former team, the Packers.

Micah Parsons has no "hard feelings" on facing his former team Cowboys after Packers trade

Micah Parsons' contract negotiations with the Cowboys was one of the highlights of the offseason. Although the Pro Bowler eventually fell out with the team and owner Jerry Jones, he is not holding anything against the franchise.

“I think Dallas loves me,” Parsons said. “I think they’re going to give me a good round of applause. There’s no hard feelings there. At least not for me.”

The former Cowboys star was with the team during training camp and said he would use it to his advantage when he faces Dallas for the first time in his career on Sunday.

“I think it gives me an advantage because I know how those guys play,” Parsons said. “I know how they want to the play. I know the identity that they want to create. It’s funny, because I spent all of training camp helping these guys.”

The Cowboys won't be playing a tribute video for their former star ahead of the Week 4 clash, but Parsons isn't bothered about that and doesn't feel disrespected.

