NFL star JJ Watt sparked massive speculation on X when he revealed his new Cincinnati property on Saturday. The former defensive end shared details of his $3,999,999 home at 1059 Celestial Street with a caption:

"Didn't think we'd make it this far..."

The 6,778-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The timing aligns with developments reported by The Athletic about Watt's playful challenge to Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The NFL star promised to return to football with the Bengals if Trafford keeps a clean sheet through the season's end.

Initial fan reactions expressed shock at the possibility of Watt joining the Bengals.

"He's playing for the bengals?!" commented one fan.

"Wait, are you moving to Cincinnati???" added another.

Local Cincinnati residents welcomed their potential new neighbor.

"You'd fit right in! We're even going to get rid of the crossing street soon maybe," commented one fan.

"Damn, money goes far in Ohio!" posted another.

"Congratulations! Hard work does pay off," added another.

JJ Watt bets his future on a Soccer team's defense

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Burnley's defense hasn't conceded a goal since December 21 - spanning 63 days or 18 hours and 10 minutes of playtime.

On January 18, JJ Watt acknowledged the situation was "starting to become a bit of a concern." Since then, Burnley has added eight more shutouts to their streak.

“It’s a mindset,” Maxime Esteve, center-back of Burnley, said via The Athletic (Feb 22). “We are not a defensive ‘park-the-bus’ team. But after one, two, three clean sheets in a row, something was created. We are together. Every time, the objective before a game is: don’t concede.”

The Bengals connection runs deeper through Burnley's defensive lineup. CJ Egan-Riley, their 22-year-old center-back, became a Bengals fan after watching Joe Burrow's college career.

When Burnley achieved their 12th consecutive clean sheet, JJ Watt responded on X to his 5.6 million followers:

"Heading to the gym..."

This property purchase may indicate the 35-year-old NFL icon, who retired in December 2022, sees potential for more than just residential life in Cincinnati.

