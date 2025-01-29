J.J. Watt claims NFL Pro Bowl has lost its prestige and honor

Former Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt shared his thoughts on the current state of the Pro Bowl. The 2025 edition of the event hasn't been exempt from controversy, as plenty of fans have complained about the lack of stars, especially at quarterback, they will see in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, the Houston Texans icon expressed his view that the Pro Bowl has diminished in prestige and honor over the years due to players' lack of interest in their activities while preparing in Florida.

"I think it's okay to just admit that something has run its course. I think there was obviously a time where it held a serious level of prestige and honor, and guys went and thoroughly enjoyed it and played and put in some great effort. I mean, obviously the Sean Taylor clip comes to mind," Watt said.

"But I think over the years, the way the business has grown and the way that the risk level has gone through the roof, for if you're a guy in a contract year, or if you were, God to forbid, to get hurt in that Pro Bowl, what it means for your next season, what it means for your career, for these teams, it just does not make sense. It just is what it is. So understandably, that's why they've gone to this, whatever flag, you know, playing Capture the Flag format," he added.

J.J. Watt referred to when the late Sean Taylor went with everything at Brian Moorman in the 2007 Pro Bowl and hit him like he was playing the Super Bowl.

Fans have complained that the Pro Bowl isn't what it used to be, and Watt gave a compelling explanation. The league must fix this.

Fans couldn't believe Drake Maye was selected for the Pro Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

A significant proof of the Pro Bowl's transformation is that rookie quarterback Drake Maye was chosen to represent the AFC in the big game. He and Russell Wilson will replace Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, respectively, but fans let him know what they thought about this decision.

On that note, plenty of people wondered how many players turned down the invitation to meet Maye, who played in only three New England Patriots wins last season. This only confirms what J.J. Watt explained.

