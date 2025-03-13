"He’s not this plug-and-play guy" - NFL draft analyst warns Bears about drafting Will Campbell with No. 10 overall pick

Draft analyst Matt Miller of ESPN doesn't think Will Campbell will be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Campbell was a star offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers and is one of the best linemen available in April's draft. He has been linked to the Chicago Bears at 10th overall, but Miller wants the franchise to tread with caution.

"I don't feel super convicted about a Will Campbell to where I would take him over Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, and maybe even some of the defensive ends," Miller said on '670 The Score' on Tuesday.

"Like, I don't, I don't see Will Campbell as Joe Alt or Penei Sewell, where you got to draft him, you know, because there is the arm, like stuff, and people can laugh at it, but there are, there's not a good left tackle in the NFL with under 33-inch arms, just it doesn't exist...

"So there's no precedent for that. Even as you project him as a guard, he's gonna have to completely rework his stance."

Mille thinks Campbell will have to completely rework his stance and likely shift to guard in the NFL due to his arm size. If he does, the analyst believes that will take some time to develop, which is why he isn't sure Campbell is worth being selected 10th overall.

"Will Campbell plays with the most upright stance I've ever seen for an offensive lineman in my life, we're gonna ask him to play guard? He's gonna have to completely rework his stance," Miller said. "That's doable, but he's not this plug-and-play guy. I mean, I love the work ethic, the character. He's hilarious, super productive at LSU, but he is a player that's going to need some work as he transitions into the NFL.”

Campbell was a three-year starter at LSU and was first-team All-SEC and first-team All-AP in 2024 with the Tigers.

Where is Will Campbell expected to be drafted?

Will Campbell is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He is ranked as the 13th prospect, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who also has Campbell as his second-ranked offensive tackle in the draft.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft has the New England Patriots selecting Campbell fourth overall. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso also has Campbell going fourth overall to the Patriots, so whether or not he even falls to 10th overall to the Bears is uncertain.

