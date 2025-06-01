"He's probably 25 beers deep" - Rob Gronkowski fires back at Cowboys fan claiming George Pickens guarantees Cowboys Super Bowl title

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. The wideout has been in the spotlight ever since, with some suggesting that Pickens could lead Dallas to the Super Bowl. However, legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski doesn't fully agree that the receiver will take the Cowboys to the top.

In an episode of the "Dudes on Dudes" show that was released on Friday, legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski fired back at a fan who called in and claimed that Pickens' arrival in Dallas would "single-handedly guarantee" the team a Super Bowl title.

"This guy has definitely drank way too many Coors Lights," Gronkowski said. "I mean, he's out of his mind. He's probably 25 beers deep, he's gotta be.

"Just the addition of George Pickens? I mean, there's so many other things that the Cowboys had to address, and they had one of the worst offseasons of all time this year, that they're saying."

Gronkowski knows what it takes to win the Super Bowl. He won three during his time with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

After Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2022, he transitioned into an analyst. The former NFL TE certainly doesn't feel that the Cowboys have done enough to win the Super Bowl next season.

George Pickens will add some more quality to Dallas Cowboys' WR department next season

George Pickens in action for the Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

George Pickens is likely to play a critical role in the Cowboys' offense next season. He will serve as a key weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott and likely take some of the offensive load away from CeeDee Lamb.

Pickens recorded a team-high 900 yards with three touchdowns on 59 receptions in his final season with the Steelers in 2024. He helped Pittsburgh qualify for the playoffs. The WR posted 87 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in the Steelers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

The Cowboys were desperate for offensive reinforcements this offseason and Pickens is a major addition to their roster. It will be interesting to see if the wideout can contribute to Dallas' success next season.

