"He's such a problem": Justin Reid gets honest on facing Josh Allen after AFCCG

Justin Reid believes Josh Allen is the more difficult quarterback to prepare for as opposed to Lamar Jackson.

The former Kansas City Chiefs safety joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and was asked who was the more difficult signal-caller to prepare for. He picked Allen over Jackson and explained why.

"I would say, I would say Josh Allen," Reid said. "And let me give my reasons why I would say Josh Allen. Just because Josh Allen, they both make something out of nothing. They both create and be dynamic and just run, run all over the field. But Josh is just, he's such a problem, like his size. He's like, 6-foot-6 (and) 250 (pounds).

"And it's him we played in that AFC championship game. He almost completed that pass at the end of the game, and we'd send an all-out pressure to him. And, you know, it just ended up falling shape. But this guy is just incredible. What he does. He can either be the superhero or be the biggest villain, but when he's on, he is extremely on."

Reid faced Allen in the 2024 AFC championship game, helping the Chiefs defeat the Bills to earn a Super Bowl bid. Kansas City pulled off a 32-29 victory. The Chiefs eventually lot to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, ending their hopes of a three-peat, which would've been the first in history.

Can Josh Allen finally get over the Patrick Mahomes bump in 2025?

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen has never defeated Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. He's 0-4 against Mahomes since he entered the NFL. Allen was first defeated by him and the Chiefs in the 2020 AFC championship game. He rematched Mahomes the following season in an AFC divisional matchup.

In 2023, Mahomes and the Chiefs again beat Allen's Bills in another divisional game.

Allen and the Bills are hoping for a successful bid for a Super Bowl in 2025. They will begin the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7.

