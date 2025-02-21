"He’s the reason they lost to Chiefs": NFL fans have their say as Panthers make Dane Jackson move to save $3.3M in cap space

NFL fans have reacted on social media after the Carolina Panthers released cornerback Dane Jackson on Friday, clearing $3.3 million in salary cap space. Many pointed to Jackson's performance in the team's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in November as justification for the move.

Ad

The Panthers inked Jackson to a two-year $8.5 million deal last March. The team expected that he would be a reliable starter opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn; however, his time in Carolina was disappointing.

Jackson sat out the first six games of the 2024 season due to a hamstring injury. When he returned to action in October, he performed poorly in coverage. Sources reported that Jackson yielded a concerning 123.6 passer rating and 75.9 completion percentage when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The cornerback registered only 23 tackles and two passes defensed in nine games, starting only three. He played mostly nickelback, seeing action on 43 percent of the defensive snaps.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on X celebrated the release.

"He's the reason they lost to the Chiefs," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are more fan reactions:

"Responsible for the loss to the Chiefs," another fan said.

Panthers create cap space with Dane Jackson's release looking toward future development

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Carolina front office seems to be acting on Panthers general manager Dan Morgan's January statement of building young players. The move provides Carolina with greater cap flexibility with about $33 million in cap space available.

Ad

From reports, the move has two main purposes. One is to give resources to possibly sign Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn to an extension and allow younger players such as Chau Smith-Wade to gain experience in bigger roles.

Smith-Wade, a rookie last season, received four starts, splitting slot cornerback work with Dane Jackson. Morgan said in January specifically that rookies who got experience last season would see that "valuable really going forward."

Ad

The Panthers also desire flexibility to possibly re-sign Michael Jackson. He unexpectedly started all 17 games last season after Jackson's injury provided the opening.

The Panthers will look forward to the new league year and free agency window opens on March 12, with further roster transactions likely on the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.