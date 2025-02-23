"He's being severely underrated" - NFL draft analyst puts Cam Ward over J.J. McCarthy in surprising take ahead of combine

The 2025 NFL draft has an intriguing quarterback class, headlined by Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Many are discussing him as a potential first pick, but draft analysts have mentioned that this is a weak quarterback class.

Ad

While appearing on "The Domonique Foxworth Show," ESPN NFL Draft & College Football Analyst Jordan Reid discussed how he believes Cam Ward is being overlooked in this draft class.

"I'm completely different on my opinion of Cam Ward. I think he's being severely underrated in this year's draft class. I have him ahead of JJ McCarthy," Reid said. "If he was in this draft class, I think he would be in contention to be the first quarterback pick after those guys that we saw go at the top of the draft in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. I think Cam Ward would definitely be in that tier, along with JJ McCarthy as being that fourth quarterback off of the board."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is the clip where Reid discusses Cam Ward.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ward had an excellent senior season of college football: 305-of-454 passes (67.2 percent) completed for 4,313 yards, 39 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 60 rushing attempts for 204 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

Will Cam Ward be the first player selected in 2025 NFL draft?

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but keep their intentions closely guarded. The Titans need a quarterback and Cam Ward is a strong candidate. While he will not participate in throwing drills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, this is not a concern as he is projected to be the first QB selected.

At the time of writing, Cam Ward is a considerable favorite (-140) as the first player drafted in the 2025 class. Abdul Carter has the next-highest odds at +175. It is difficult to imagine that Ward will still be available when the Cleveland Browns are on the clock with the second pick unless a team trades for the draft choice and does not need a quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations