  • "He's shooting high": NFL insider Dianna Russini dishes on James Cook's "bizarre" $15,000,000 contract demand amid standoff with Bills

"He's shooting high": NFL insider Dianna Russini dishes on James Cook's "bizarre" $15,000,000 contract demand amid standoff with Bills

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 12, 2025 13:19 GMT
NFL insider Dianna Russini dishes on James Cook's "bizarre" $15,000,000 contract demand amid standoff with Bills

NFL insider Dianni Russini has opened up on the contract standoff between the Buffalo Bills and star running back James Cook.

Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he has been holding out of practice and preseason games as he looks to get a new deal. However, Russini believes that Cook's asking price is deemed high.

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, it's certainly not great. We saw Kyren Williams out of LA get paid around $11 million (per year). We know that James has said publicly that he thinks his worth is about $15 million," Russini said. "Credit to him, he's shooting high. He knows he's valuable to this offense, and we saw the effect that Saquon Barkley had on the Philadelphia Eagles and their run."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As Russini notes, the Kyren Williams extension is the number many people expect Cook to sign for.

But the insider says this is an odd spot for Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills, as they haven't had a holdout before.

"No one thinks that number is realistic. I think the number makes sense right around Williams, even not a million or two more," Russini added. "The only reason this one is slightly bizarre to me is if you just look at the Buffalo Bills' history and Brandon Beane even said it, he's been there nine years, they've never dealt with anything like this. It's quite the track record."
Cook finished last year, rushing for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns on 207 carries. He added 32 receptions for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns. The year prior, he had 1,122 yards and 2 touchdowns on 237 yards.

Bills coach expects James Cook to practice

James Cook sat out some practices and a preseason game as he looks to get a new deal.

However, heading into practice on August 12, Bills coach Sean McDermott expects Cook to return to practice.

"I would say that things have changed. Yes, we've had conversations with James. The information that we're getting is that he's moving in the direction of practicing today," McDermott said on August 12.

With Cook expected to practice, he is back in the fold to be a key part of the Buffalo Bills' offense this season.

Buffalo opens its 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Cole Shelton
