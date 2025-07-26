As the LA Rams gear up for the 2025 NFL season, Sean McVay isn’t mincing words about the depth of his quarterback room. While all eyes remain on Matthew Stafford’s health heading into his 17th season, it's veteran Jimmy Garoppolo who’s quietly emerged as a focal point in LA's offensive setup.Speaking on Up &amp; Adams on Sunday, McVay praised the 12th-year signal-caller, insisting Garoppolo still belongs in conversations about starting-caliber quarterbacks.&quot;Yeah, I do. I look at Jimmy, he's a starting quarterback,&quot; McVay said. &quot;So what's cool about that, though, is the respect and reverence he has for Matthew and the way that Matthew leads that room. But Jimmy has played at a really high level, and he's going into year 12.&quot;He's got so many things to bring to the table, and we were really fortunate that he chose to come back here because he had a lot of other opportunities. There's no doubt in my mind he is a starting quarterback in this league.&quot;The Rams, who brought Garoppolo back on a one-year deal this past March, are getting the benefits of that decision in training camp. With Stafford nursing a minor back soreness, Garoppolo has taken over first-team reps and hasn’t missed a beat, per Yahoo Sports.Sean McVay highlights Jimmy Garoppolo's proven track record in high-pressure situationsNFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA - Source: ImagnJimmy Garoppolo’s most recent on-field action came in last season’s finale, when he threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns against a formidable Seattle defense.&quot;You look at what he did in that game, right? Seattle's an upper-echelon defense, and he did a heck of a job of giving us a chance to almost pull that thing off, and that's who he is, and he's done a great job,&quot; Rams coach Sean McVay said on Sunday.Garoppolo’s return to LA came despite opportunities elsewhere, some of which potentially involved starting jobs. But the QB chose familiarity and culture over title alone.“Sean plays a big role,” Garoppolo said via Yahoo Sports on Sunday. “Honestly, it’s just the people here. ... Having been around 12 years, you see both sides of it and the other side can get old real quick. ... You’ve got to be around good people.”With a 43-21 career record as a starter and a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, Garoppolo didn’t have to settle. The Rams’ ability to retain him for just over $3 million signals one of the offseason’s savvier moves.