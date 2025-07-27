“He’s still pretending to be married”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gushes over new wife Brittani at Steelers training camp

Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines all offseason due to his on-and-off-field antics. In perhaps bigger news than his joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers secretly tied the knot with his &quot;incredible wife,&quot; Brittani. The two reportedly started dating in December, before Rodgers revealed in June that it had been a couple of months since they got married.Following the Steelers' training camp on Saturday, A-Rod did a sit-down interview with NFL insider Kyle Brandt. During the conversation, Brandt asked the four-time NFL MVP if anything had changed about how he plays after he suddenly announced that he got married.Rodgers said he has found the right person who supports him behind the scenes, and that makes him feel like he can do anything.&quot;You know when you when you meet the right one, and you're with the right one your whole world changes in a second,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;To have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world and I got the most incredible wife.&quot;I just really love her and I'm so thankful to have her by my side. At the end, when you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house you feel like you can do anything.&quot;Check out the video below:The clip from the interview has since gone viral in the football world. The NFL fans have given a host of reactions to Rodgers' comments. Some wrote down wholesome words for the 41-year-old while others took a few hilarious digs at him. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;It really is true. It feels great to have someone there supporting you no matter what,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;I can attest to this, he’s not wrong, congrats!&quot; tweeted this fan.Check out some more fan reactions below:“He’s still pretending to be married? So creepy,” one fan wrote.&quot;You feel like you can do anything… like win the Super Bowl,&quot; tweeted another fan.&quot;The odds that this woman is imaginary may be low… but they’re not zero. Kind of a funny thought,&quot; stated this fan.Aaron Rodgers' brother had no idea about the Steelers QB getting marriedIn June, when Aaron Rodgers strolled to the Steelers' minicamp, he was seen sporting a wedding ring. When asked about it, the NFL veteran said that he's been married for a couple of months. However, his brother Jordan had no idea about Aaron tying the knot.A report by the New York Post via Daily Mail revealed that Jordan and his wife, Jojo Fletcher, learned about A-Rod's marriage through the media. They weren't even invited to the wedding, nor do they know anything about Aaron's new wife.&quot;Jordan and JoJo didn’t go to the wedding and don’t even know anything really about Brittani,” an insider told Daily Mail. “What they’ve heard is secondhand from his parents [Ed and Darla].&quot;While the mystery about Aaron Rodgers' new wife is still up in the air, NFL fans are excited to see how far he goes with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season.