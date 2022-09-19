"He's taking senior citizen days to miss practice" , "Maybe just retire and be a good husband and father?" - NFL fans can't believe latest update in Tom Brady - Gisele Bundchen saga

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the news recently regarding his relationship with his wife, Gisele Bunchen, with rumors speculating that they could be headed towards a potential divorce.

Gisele has made it known that she wants Brady to be more "present" as a parent, and the starting quarterback even took an 11-day break from the team during the pre-season.

The latest news regarding Brady is that he will now have a day off every week from the team and will be excused from the team for personal reasons.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported this morning that Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day off every Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

My story: #Bucs QB Tom Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday during the season, sources say. A new reality for the 45-year old.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… #Bucs QB Tom Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday during the season, sources say. A new reality for the 45-year old. My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer…

NFL fans had a lot to say about Tom Brady after hearing the news that he will have every Wednesday off for the rest of the season.

NFL Fans react to latest update in Tom Brady-Gisele saga

Lucas @MSUDev0tee @RapSheet Maybe just retire and be a good husband and father??? @RapSheet Maybe just retire and be a good husband and father???

Maximilian Goebel @xi_ango @RapSheet Idk why he came out of retirement to be honest @RapSheet Idk why he came out of retirement to be honest

joshua snyder @SolofJoshxbox @RapSheet I actually think Any player over 12 years of playing should get this. Might help with extending player time in the league and with getting more reps to the younger guys so teams are more balanced in case of injuries @RapSheet I actually think Any player over 12 years of playing should get this. Might help with extending player time in the league and with getting more reps to the younger guys so teams are more balanced in case of injuries

John Pestano 🦁💙 @Lionsbadboy with all that's gone on in his personal life he could use a day to reset. @RapSheet If anyone deserves this treatment it's thewith all that's gone on in his personal life he could use a day to reset. @RapSheet If anyone deserves this treatment it's the 🐐 with all that's gone on in his personal life he could use a day to reset.

Jeff Adkins @gatorja @RapSheet Why is this an issue? The guy is 45 and still more productive and successful on Sundays than 2/3 of the starting QBs in the league right now. Give him the whole freaking week off if he wants/needs it. As long as he shows up and brings it on Sunday. @RapSheet Why is this an issue? The guy is 45 and still more productive and successful on Sundays than 2/3 of the starting QBs in the league right now. Give him the whole freaking week off if he wants/needs it. As long as he shows up and brings it on Sunday.

Daniel Soproni @smokeytheband1t @RapSheet Shoulda stayed retired... Last year he'd be yelling at players for missing practice now he's gonna miss 1 a week. Great way to lead by example there Tom @RapSheet Shoulda stayed retired... Last year he'd be yelling at players for missing practice now he's gonna miss 1 a week. Great way to lead by example there Tom

Trevor_cody @T_Rex_1991 @RapSheet I’m the biggest Brady fan and tbh he should of stayed retired . He has nothing left to prove . Spend time with the family @RapSheet I’m the biggest Brady fan and tbh he should of stayed retired . He has nothing left to prove . Spend time with the family

#️⃣6️⃣Jordan 👑 @916kappa_p @RapSheet Bro needs to just hang it up. He’s taking senior citizen days to miss practice. @RapSheet Bro needs to just hang it up. He’s taking senior citizen days to miss practice. 😂😂

SMA @smajmj95 @RapSheet I’ll be surprised if Brady makes in through the year.He’ll learn football isn’t everything. @RapSheet I’ll be surprised if Brady makes in through the year.He’ll learn football isn’t everything.

That E-Girl Nyx | FGC @NyxMovesTheStyx @RapSheet For everyone making a big deal of this he did pretty much the same almost every week last year. And led in every Passing Category. @RapSheet For everyone making a big deal of this he did pretty much the same almost every week last year. And led in every Passing Category.

Tom Brady initially retired this off-season before returning for his 23rd season in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs last year, Tom Brady called it a career and retired.

Brady left the NFL world stunned as he was set to never play another snap in the league.

40 days into retirement, Brady changed his mind, announcing he would be playing his 23rd season in the league.

While he changed his mind about retiring this off-season, it seems very likely Brady will hang his cleats up at the end of the season. He's been having marital issues and is not around as much during the football season.

Brady signed a 10-year $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be a color commentator whenever he decides to retire. Once he retires from football, he will have less duties with the sport, as he won't be a member of the team anymore.

