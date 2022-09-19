"He's taking senior citizen days to miss practice" , "Maybe just retire and be a good husband and father?" - NFL fans can't believe latest update in Tom Brady - Gisele Bundchen saga

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the news recently regarding his relationship with his wife, Gisele Bunchen, with rumors speculating that they could be headed towards a potential divorce.
Gisele has made it known that she wants Brady to be more "present" as a parent, and the starting quarterback even took an 11-day break from the team during the pre-season.
The latest news regarding Brady is that he will now have a day off every week from the team and will be excused from the team for personal reasons.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported this morning that Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day off every Wednesday for the remainder of the season.
NFL fans had a lot to say about Tom Brady after hearing the news that he will have every Wednesday off for the rest of the season.
NFL Fans react to latest update in Tom Brady-Gisele saga
Tom Brady initially retired this off-season before returning for his 23rd season in the NFL
Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs last year, Tom Brady called it a career and retired.
Brady left the NFL world stunned as he was set to never play another snap in the league.
40 days into retirement, Brady changed his mind, announcing he would be playing his 23rd season in the league.
While he changed his mind about retiring this off-season, it seems very likely Brady will hang his cleats up at the end of the season. He's been having marital issues and is not around as much during the football season.
Brady signed a 10-year $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be a color commentator whenever he decides to retire. Once he retires from football, he will have less duties with the sport, as he won't be a member of the team anymore.
