"He's taking Zay Flowers' job" - NFL fans react to LaJohntay Wester being ahead of Ravens star at OTAs

On Thursday, the popular football X profile '@gucceCU' released a photo of the fastest players at Baltimore Ravens OTA's so far. The photo showed that former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester had recorded quicker times than both star wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Keaton Mitchell.

"LaJohntay Wester was 4th in top speed at Ravens OTAs, ahead of speedsters like Zay Flowers and Keaton Mitchell👀🥹 #RavensFlock." the post was captioned.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they thought that Wester was coming for Flowers' top role in the offense.

"He’s taking Zay’s job." one fan wrote.

"Tay [LaJohntay Wester] flying." one fan wrote.

"Hopkins???? Damn that’s tuff." one fan wrote regarding how Hopkins had ranked third on the Ravens.

Meanwhile, other fans were extremely impressed with how DeAndre Hopkins had finished the drill third fastest despite being in the latter stages of his career at the age of 32 right now.

"Dhop [DeAndre Hopkins] still got it😭." one fan wrote.

"Drop [DeAndre Hopkins] like 32 and still running that fast? 😭." one fan wrote.

"Damn DHop [DeAndre Hopkins] 😂😂😂😂🔥💪🏾." one fan wrote.

Will LaJohntay Wester feature in the Ravens offense in 2025?

The Ravens used their sixth round, No. 203 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Wester out of Colorado. While playing alongside Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter last year, Wester had a strong campaign and showed what he can do when he is given opportunities. He finished the campaign with 74 receptions for 931 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

An extremely quick and agile wide receiver, Wester is also known for his strong hands and elite route running abilities. However, there is a chance that Wester does not have a major role in the Ravens offense, at least right away.

Baltimore's receiving options include experienced stars in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely among others. Furthermore, the Ravens are a run heavy team with QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry. As a result, Wester will likely need to continue to show off his skills in practice, like he did this past week, to earn more opportunities and chances in the Baltimore offense in 2025.

