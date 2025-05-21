"He's truly terrible," "Fire him" - NFL fans react to Roger Goodell's extension being discussed at team owner's meeting

On Wednesday, NFL insider for 'The Athletic' Dianni Russini broke the news on X that the NFL owners were looking to discuss the contract extension of commissioner Roger Goodell at a meeting today.

In a post released to the social media platform X, Russini outlined how Goodell's extension was likely to be approved by the league's owners.

"The NFL’s 32 owners are expected to discuss and approve a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell today, sources say. Goodell, 66, has been commissioner since 2006. His current deal runs through 2027." the post said.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they did not want to see Goodell continue in his role as league commissioner.

"Fire him." one fan wrote.

"I really don't get it. He's truly terrible." one fan added.

"Fire him. Find someone else." one fan wrote.

However, there were other fans who outlined how Goodell was not going anywhere as commissioner.

"The greatest commissioner in all sports." one fan wrote.

"I thought he was going to retire😂😂😂." one fan added.

"His number 1 goal is to make the league money and he's done that, so I can them wanting to keep him, especially since he clearly doesn't care about the fans." one fan said.

What has Roger Goodell done since becoming NFL commissioner?

Since becoming the commissioner of the league, Goodell has made strides in player safety and growing the NFL outside of the United States of America.

Over the years, the NFL has donated and spent over $100 million in research towards concussions and concussion prevention. Furthermore, the league has drastically improved rules for when a player appears to have sustained a serious head injury, including adding a professional spotter to watch for potential head injuries and having Independent Neurotrauma Consultants on the sideline of every match.

In addition to the safety aspect of things, the NFL has grow in popularity under Goodell, with more international fans and more games being played outside of the USA than ever before. Since Goodell has become commissioner, the NFL has played games in Canada, England, Mexico, Germany, and Brazil. In 2025, games will also be played in Spain and Ireland.

