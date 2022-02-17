"He set the standard" - Cooper Kupp gives massive shoutout to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl parade

Cooper Kupp is a transcendent athlete in the Los Angeles area, which places him in an elite group. Los Angeles is known for its next-level superstars, from Jackie Robinson and Wayne Gretzky to Sandy Koufax and OJ Simpson.

But they are all in the shadow of one of the greatest sports figures of all time: Kobe Bryant. And Kupp is fully aware that the late Kobe Bryant "set the standard".

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight "Kobe is a part of this. He belongs here. He set the standard."



- Cooper Kupp honoring Kobe Bryant at the Rams parade "Kobe is a part of this. He belongs here. He set the standard." - Cooper Kupp honoring Kobe Bryant at the Rams parade https://t.co/6BcK1RPK1p

The star wide receiver showed up to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory parade in style, donning the dual-threat No. 8/No. 24 Kobe Bryant jersey. Even before publicly stating he wished Bryant was around to celebrate this major victory for the city, Cooper already had "Mamba Mentality".

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Murals @kobemurals

Cooper Kupp with the Kobe Bryant 8/24 Lakers jersey at the Rams parade Cooper Kupp with the Kobe Bryant 8/24 Lakers jersey at the Rams parade 🐍 https://t.co/5CzIHRFRTF

Cooper Kupp: LA's best current athlete?

LA Rams Super Bowl victory parade

He is arguably the best player on the LA Rams, outside of pass-rusher Aaron Donald, but AD might be on the verge of retiring on a high note.

His main competition in the area is in the NBA, with the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Lakers' LeBron James. James is considered by many as the face of the league and his four championships eclipse Cooper's.

But James is 37 and on the last leg of his career. Kupp is entering his prime on a championship-caliber team.

Kupp led the league in catches, yards, and touchdowns as a receiver. Getting an MVP vote is a huge accomplishment that very few receivers can say they've attained.

Field Yates @FieldYates Cooper Kupp's full season (21 games):



* 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TD

* NFL regular season receiving triple crown

* Unanimous All-Pro

* Most catches in a single postseason (33)

* NFL Offensive Player of the Year

* Super Bowl MVP



One of the greatest individual seasons ever. Cooper Kupp's full season (21 games): * 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TD* NFL regular season receiving triple crown* Unanimous All-Pro* Most catches in a single postseason (33)* NFL Offensive Player of the Year* Super Bowl MVPOne of the greatest individual seasons ever.

The 2017 third-round pick has played 71 of 81 possible regular-season games in his five-year career but had his breakout performance in 2021.

In retrospect, Kobe Bryant wasn't a solid starter until his third year and didn't win his first title until his fourth season. There is no comparing Cooper to Kobe, though.

He's not the clear-cut best receiver or player in the NFL like Bryant was clearly the best NBA player at times during his career. But as far as being the best in LA today, he shares the title with teammate Aaron Donald.

