"He shot out of cannon": Josh Allen credits $48,000,000 star revealing what’s clicking for Bills’ high-powered offense

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen has mentioned running back James Cook as a major factor in the Bills’ output on offense. Following the Bills’ victory over the struggling Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Allen appeared on the Pat McAfee Show.McAfee asked the three-time Pro Bowler what has been responsible for the chemistry in the Bills’ offense. The 29-year-old didn’t hesitate to name Cook as one of the factors. He answered:“I think we just got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. Obviously, we’re running the ball really well. James Cook looks like he shot out of cannon every time he touches the football.Josh Allen continued:Our O-line is doing such a good job of communicating and working together in the passing game. We got guys that are in the right spots. You know, teams are typically playing some soft zones against us, which there’s just some underneath stuff that we’re just going to keep taking until they take it away.”James Cook led the Bills in rushing on Thursday, with 108 yards and a score in 19 carries. The fourth-year running back also made three catches for 10 yards. The former Georgia standout was a second-round pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft.Cook earned a new four-year, $48 million extension in August after a series of back-and-forths with the Bills' management. These involved a short hold-out from practice by him. The star running back has since proven his importance in the team, with 284 rushing yards and four touchdowns in three games already this season.Josh Allen's importance to the Buffalo Bills' offenseOther than James Cook, Josh Allen is another shining light in Buffalo’s offense. The veteran quarterback completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills’ win over the Dolphins.The Bills have started the season strong, with three wins in as many games so far. The team scratched a narrow win in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, winning by just one point. The Jets came next in Week 2, falling to a 30-10 defeat at the hands of the Bills.The next hurdle for the Bills will be their matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28. Unlike the Bills, the Saints are having a rough start to the season, having lost their first two games.