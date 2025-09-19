  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He shot out of cannon": Josh Allen credits $48,000,000 star revealing what’s clicking for Bills’ high-powered offense

"He shot out of cannon": Josh Allen credits $48,000,000 star revealing what’s clicking for Bills’ high-powered offense

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 21:19 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen has mentioned running back James Cook as a major factor in the Bills’ output on offense. Following the Bills’ victory over the struggling Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Allen appeared on the Pat McAfee Show.

Ad

McAfee asked the three-time Pro Bowler what has been responsible for the chemistry in the Bills’ offense. The 29-year-old didn’t hesitate to name Cook as one of the factors. He answered:

“I think we just got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. Obviously, we’re running the ball really well. James Cook looks like he shot out of cannon every time he touches the football.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen continued:

Our O-line is doing such a good job of communicating and working together in the passing game. We got guys that are in the right spots. You know, teams are typically playing some soft zones against us, which there’s just some underneath stuff that we’re just going to keep taking until they take it away.”
Ad

James Cook led the Bills in rushing on Thursday, with 108 yards and a score in 19 carries. The fourth-year running back also made three catches for 10 yards. The former Georgia standout was a second-round pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cook earned a new four-year, $48 million extension in August after a series of back-and-forths with the Bills' management. These involved a short hold-out from practice by him. The star running back has since proven his importance in the team, with 284 rushing yards and four touchdowns in three games already this season.

Ad

Josh Allen's importance to the Buffalo Bills' offense

Other than James Cook, Josh Allen is another shining light in Buffalo’s offense. The veteran quarterback completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills’ win over the Dolphins.

The Bills have started the season strong, with three wins in as many games so far. The team scratched a narrow win in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, winning by just one point. The Jets came next in Week 2, falling to a 30-10 defeat at the hands of the Bills.

The next hurdle for the Bills will be their matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28. Unlike the Bills, the Saints are having a rough start to the season, having lost their first two games.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications