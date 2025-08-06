“He down there somewhere”: Caleb Williams hypes up deep ball to Bears WR Rome Odunze at training camp

The Chicago Bears selected Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams with high draft picks in 2024. The team hoped that they would excel together in their rookie seasons, but they fell short of expectations.However, Williams and Odunze are generating enthusiasm from Bears fans ahead of their sophomore campaigns, as they look forward to a creating dynamic connection.The Bears' Instagram account shared a video on Tuesday of Williams dropping back during practice and hitting Odunze with a deep pass. It fell straight into the receiver's hands. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliams reshared the clip on his Instagram story and suggested that they are working to build a strong connection.&quot;Nah ong. He down there somewhere!&quot; Williams wrote.Caleb Williams hypes up deep ball to Bears WR Rome Odunze at training camp (image credit: instagram/ayeeecaleb)Even though the play in practice was picture-perfect, fans are already expecting to see on-field chemistry in 2025.Odunze served as the WR3 last year behind veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. He recorded 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, which was a respectable performance for a rookie. Odunze has since moved to the WR2 position after Allen left as a free agent this offseason.The expectations for Williams and Odunze are high, as the team has a revamped offensive line to protect the quarterback, and Ben Johnson calling plays.Caleb Williams is the quarterback with the most to prove in the NFL in 2025Caleb Williams was pivotal to the Chicago Bears' 4-2 start in the the 2024 season. However, his performance dropped significantly following the team's bye week, winning only one in its final 11 games.The quarterback completed over 60 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also adding 489 rushing yards.Heading into his second year, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky piled more pressure on Williams. Orlovsky said that the former USC star has more to prove than any other NFL quarterback this year.&quot;I don't think there's a player in the NFL under more pressure than Caleb Williams,&quot; Orlovsky said on Monday, via &quot;Get Up.&quot; &quot;Because of the structure of the team, the new head coach and the past history that he's accomplished.&quot;Orlovsky's list also included Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars in second place. He was followed by J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings, Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts.