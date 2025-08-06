  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He down there somewhere”: Caleb Williams hypes up deep ball to Bears WR Rome Odunze at training camp

“He down there somewhere”: Caleb Williams hypes up deep ball to Bears WR Rome Odunze at training camp

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:07 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
Caleb Williams hypes up deep ball to Bears WR Rome Odunze at training camp (image credit: IMAGN)

The Chicago Bears selected Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams with high draft picks in 2024. The team hoped that they would excel together in their rookie seasons, but they fell short of expectations.

Ad

However, Williams and Odunze are generating enthusiasm from Bears fans ahead of their sophomore campaigns, as they look forward to a creating dynamic connection.

The Bears' Instagram account shared a video on Tuesday of Williams dropping back during practice and hitting Odunze with a deep pass. It fell straight into the receiver's hands.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Williams reshared the clip on his Instagram story and suggested that they are working to build a strong connection.

"Nah ong. He down there somewhere!" Williams wrote.
Caleb Williams hypes up deep ball to Bears WR Rome Odunze at training camp (image credit: instagram/ayeeecaleb)
Caleb Williams hypes up deep ball to Bears WR Rome Odunze at training camp (image credit: instagram/ayeeecaleb)

Even though the play in practice was picture-perfect, fans are already expecting to see on-field chemistry in 2025.

Ad

Odunze served as the WR3 last year behind veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. He recorded 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, which was a respectable performance for a rookie. Odunze has since moved to the WR2 position after Allen left as a free agent this offseason.

The expectations for Williams and Odunze are high, as the team has a revamped offensive line to protect the quarterback, and Ben Johnson calling plays.

Ad

Caleb Williams is the quarterback with the most to prove in the NFL in 2025

Caleb Williams was pivotal to the Chicago Bears' 4-2 start in the the 2024 season. However, his performance dropped significantly following the team's bye week, winning only one in its final 11 games.

The quarterback completed over 60 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also adding 489 rushing yards.

Ad

Heading into his second year, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky piled more pressure on Williams. Orlovsky said that the former USC star has more to prove than any other NFL quarterback this year.

"I don't think there's a player in the NFL under more pressure than Caleb Williams," Orlovsky said on Monday, via "Get Up." "Because of the structure of the team, the new head coach and the past history that he's accomplished."

Orlovsky's list also included Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars in second place. He was followed by J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings, Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications