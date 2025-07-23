"He sounds like Joe Biden" - Jason Whitlock insinuates Jerry Jones has "touch of dementia" after Cowboys GM's controversial presser

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media on the opening day of training camp on Monday. He touched upon the Cowboys' negotiations with linebacker Micah Parsons and also spoke on quarterback Dak Prescott.When analyst Jason Whitlock caught wind of Jones' briefing to the media, he felt that the veteran Cowboys general manager &quot;got a touch of dementia,&quot; and compared him to former US President Joe Biden.&quot;People are all upset with Jerry Jones calling out Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. He’s old, and old people don’t have filters. He’s also got a touch of dementia. He sounds like Joe Biden,&quot; Whitlock tweeted while referring to Jones' comments on his Cowboys players.Jones, 82, has been the Cowboys' owner since 1989 and has overseen the team win three Super Bowls.Jones, who was the NFL Executive of the Year in 2014, has come under criticism over the past few years, as the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1996.Jerry Jones says he plans to continue as Cowboys GM despite team's 29-year Super Bowl droughtDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - Source: GettyWhile speaking to the media before the Cowboys kicked off training camp, Jerry Jones was asked whether he ever thought about stepping down from his position with the team.“Yes, momentary,” Jones said on Monday. “Small fractions of seconds, I promise you.”However, Jones insisted that plans are to keep his role with Dallas for now.“I like it this way, and if you watch this (upcoming documentary on) Netflix, you’ll see I gave every frigging thing in my life and then exposed probably two or three times that to get to sit up here,” Jones said.“Listen, listen, I haven’t worked in 35 years. I’ve had the damnedest run and the most fun that you could ever imagine.”Jones' Cowboys begin their 2025 season on the road against reigning Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles, on Sept. 4.