  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Super Bowl 2025
  • "He sounds like Joe Biden" - Jason Whitlock insinuates Jerry Jones has "touch of dementia" after Cowboys GM's controversial presser

"He sounds like Joe Biden" - Jason Whitlock insinuates Jerry Jones has "touch of dementia" after Cowboys GM's controversial presser

By Arnold
Modified Jul 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Jason Whitlock insinuates Jerry Jones has "touch of dementia" after Cowboys GM's controversial presser - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media on the opening day of training camp on Monday. He touched upon the Cowboys' negotiations with linebacker Micah Parsons and also spoke on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ad

When analyst Jason Whitlock caught wind of Jones' briefing to the media, he felt that the veteran Cowboys general manager "got a touch of dementia," and compared him to former US President Joe Biden.

"People are all upset with Jerry Jones calling out Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. He’s old, and old people don’t have filters. He’s also got a touch of dementia. He sounds like Joe Biden," Whitlock tweeted while referring to Jones' comments on his Cowboys players.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jones, 82, has been the Cowboys' owner since 1989 and has overseen the team win three Super Bowls.

Jones, who was the NFL Executive of the Year in 2014, has come under criticism over the past few years, as the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1996.

Jerry Jones says he plans to continue as Cowboys GM despite team's 29-year Super Bowl drought

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - Source: Getty

While speaking to the media before the Cowboys kicked off training camp, Jerry Jones was asked whether he ever thought about stepping down from his position with the team.

Ad
“Yes, momentary,” Jones said on Monday. “Small fractions of seconds, I promise you.”

However, Jones insisted that plans are to keep his role with Dallas for now.

“I like it this way, and if you watch this (upcoming documentary on) Netflix, you’ll see I gave every frigging thing in my life and then exposed probably two or three times that to get to sit up here,” Jones said.
Ad
“Listen, listen, I haven’t worked in 35 years. I’ve had the damnedest run and the most fun that you could ever imagine.”

Jones' Cowboys begin their 2025 season on the road against reigning Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles, on Sept. 4.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications