"He stinks" - NFL fans react to Tyler Shough's performance in Saints QB's 2nd preseason game vs. Jaguars

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough got the nod to start for the team against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. It was Shough’s first start for the Saints, although he made his debut for the team against the LA Chargers on Aug. 10.

The decision of Saints’ coach Kellen Moore to start Shough for the team’s second preseason game was a big boost for the Arizona native. It was his opportunity to make his case for the team’s starting quarterback role, following his impressive debut performance.

However, Shough was heavily criticized for his performance as a starter on Sunday, with many fans sharing their reactions on X. T wrote in a post on X:

“Tyler Shough stinks.”

T @TimContic Tyler Shough stinks

@shmokayyy wrote:

“Saints really chose Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders… such an unserious franchise.”

A.D. wrote:

“Watching Tyler Shough… haha yea that’s a hell no. Bum but let these folks tell it, he’s better than Sanders. Gotta give buddy 5 yard designs every play so the numbers look good. 3 points is nasty.”

Kaleb Blanton posted:

“My goodness. The Saints end another drive terribly. Bad job by Tyler Shough and the o-line.”

Meowv Levy posted:

“[Tyler] Shough looked like hot garbage against the starters. Now he just looks like garbage against the second string.”

Sincere Dad wrote:

“Like I just don’t understand what the f*ck made yall say 'yea we going draft [Tyler] Shough, even though he’s a terrible quarterback I’d like him on this Saints’ team.' @Saints … dumba** team ain’t have a good qb since Drew Brees.”

Tyler Shough and the battle to be the Saints' No. 1 quarterback

On his first outing for the Saints, Shough completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 165 yards, a score, and an interception. Conversely, he finished his second game with nine of 12 passes for 66 yards. NewOrleans.football’s Mike Triplett reviewed Shough’s performance in a post on X, writing:

“Welp. Saints rookie [Tyler] Shough ends his first-half audition with just three points. Saints will need to have faith in him that goes beyond today’s results if they lean toward him in Week 1.”

Shough is locked in a battle with Spencer Rattler for the Saints’ starting quarterback job. Moore commented on the competition on "The Up & Adams Show," saying:

“It’s been a really balanced offseason for those guys. They’ve had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned, and that’s part of being young quarterbacks in this league.”

The Saints’ preseason matchup with the Jaguars ended in a 17-17 tie.

