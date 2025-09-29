"He should study more": Mike Vrabel gets candid on Stefon Diggs' surprising comfort rating on Patriots' offensive system

New England coach Mike Vrabel has responded to wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ comment on his comfort level within the Patriots’ offense. The 31-year-old dropped a 101-yard performance on Sunday as the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 42-13.Following the game, the wide receiver spoke to the press about his level of comfort playing in the Patriots’ offense. He said:“Being comfortable in the offense is making your coach comfortable. You’re making plays. You’re getting open. You’re showing that you know what to do on a consistent basis. You’re making plays for your quarterback. I think it helps everybody out. So for me, I’ll just say five out of 10 because you never want to get too comfortable.”Vrabel addressed the comment on Monday during an appearance on “The Greg Hill Show.” The first-year coach said:“Maybe he should study more… five out of 10. We need to get going. I’ll have to talk to Stef today… I went to Ohio State. That’s failing.”Vrabel added:“We’ll have to clarify what part of it is 50%. We’ll have to have a winning effort physically, mentally. We’ll have to bump it up a little bit here to see what’s going on.”Diggs led New England in receptions on Sunday with six catches for 101 yards. The four-time Pro Bowler was signed by the Patriots on a three-year, $63.5 million deal in March.Teammate calls Stefon Diggs Hall-of-Fame receiverRookie wide receiver Kyle Williams has credited Stefon Diggs as the leader of New England’s wide receivers’ room and a motivating presence on the offense. Williams said this in an interview following Sunday’s win against the Panthers.“It’s electrifying,” Williams said. “You’ve got a dude that’s the leader of the room, and in my opinion, a hall of fame receiver. Having that type of dude speak life into the offense and into the team, it just gets you juiced up to go out there and execute plays.”Diggs played limited snaps over his first three games for New England, with just 53% of the snaps. He only had 12 receptions for 112 yards before his Sunday performance. With an increased workload in the victory against the Panthers, Vrabel and his staff are showing greater confidence in the receiver.The Patriots’ next game is against Diggs’ former side, the Buffalo Bills. He was with the Bills from 2020 to 2023 before a brief stop at Houston in 2024.