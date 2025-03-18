“He has all the talent” - Jayden Daniels’ former teammate makes feelings known about Caleb Williams

Olamide Zaccheaus spent the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders and he knew Jayden Daniels was special.

After a successful season, Zaccheaus signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears to add another weapon to the receiver room.

After playing with Daniels, Zaccheaus believes Caleb Williams has all the talent in the world but he believes the former first overall pick needs to slow the game down.

“The biggest thing I think is the mental aspect of it for any young quarterback, especially Caleb,” Zaccheaus said, via Chicago Sun-Times. “He has all the talent that you need to be a top-tier quarterback in the league, so a lot of it is just going to be the mental aspect of it.

"You know, kind of just slowing the game down.”

Caleb Williams went 351-for-562 for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024. It was an up-and-down season for the Bears quarterback.

As for Zaccheaus, he recorded 45 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns with the Commanders last season.

Olamide Zaccheaus is excited to be part of Caleb Williams-led offense

Olamide Zaccheaus will be part of a wide receiver room that features DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Zaccheaus should have a bigger role with the Bears, and he said he's excited to play with Caleb Williams. He's also excited to be part of a Ben Johnson-called offense.

"You see what his offenses have done in the past, just the creativity in the play calls and just how great the offenses have been and how productive they've been," Zaccheaus said, via the team website.

"That really excites me. And you also just watch film and tape of how hard they play for each other. That's something that's right up my alley. I'm just excited to get to work and build on that."

As for his role, Zaccheaus said he will do whatever is necessary to help the Bears win, whether that is blocking or catching passes:

"It takes everybody, takes all 11 to run the ball, and even in the pass game as well when somebody catches the ball and getting down the field to get a block. And it's going to be a staple of what you see here with Ben Johnson, trying to build this offense."

Zaccheaus has recorded 149 receptions for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns in his NFL career.

