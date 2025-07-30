"He talks a lot of smack": T.J. Watt expresses frustration about working with Aaron Rodgers during training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp in Latrobe is heating up and not just from the summer sun. According to All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt, things are getting competitive on the field, especially with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers stirring the pot.Watt didn’t hold back when asked about facing t the future Hall of Famer in practice.&quot;Frustrating because he talks a lot of smack,&quot; Watt said on Wednesday, via &quot;The Pat McAfee Show.&quot;&quot;I think a lot of the no look passes are things that we're getting used to. I like to bat down a lot of passive scrimmage and he's able to manipulate the defense good so that's been very frustrating. Hopefully, they would get the better of him. I'm trying to learn the cadence right now. His cadence is deadly.&quot;Rodgers, now entering his 21st NFL season, signed with Pittsburgh this offseason. While he spent last year with the Jets, he’s already making his mark in black and gold.T.J. Watt is aiming for longevitySyndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: ImagnThe Steelers' defense is undergoing some transformation this offseason. Longtime safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is gone, but the addition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey has infused fresh talent into the secondary. With Cam Heyward returning on the line and T.J. Watt anchoring the pass rush, expectations remain sky-high.Despite leading the league in sacks in past seasons and bringing home Defensive Player of the Year honors, Watt has yet to taste postseason victory. That’s a motivating factor as he enters his ninth season. He signed a blockbuster extension on July 22, making him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.“I want to give this organization longevity and do everything I possibly can each and every day to have success on the football field,” Watt said on Friday, via Steelers Now.While some analysts initially questioned whether Aaron Rodgers would fit into Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, they downplayed any concerns. The two reportedly spent part of the summer collaborating on installs and timing, aiming to build rhythm before the season opener.The Steelers' first test be on Sept. 7, when they visit MetLife Stadium to face Rodgers’ former team, the Jets.