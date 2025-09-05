  • home icon
  "He has a target on his back 24/7": Taylor Lewan shares cold truth about Dak Prescott being with Cowboys

"He has a target on his back 24/7": Taylor Lewan shares cold truth about Dak Prescott being with Cowboys

By Arnold
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:27 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Taylor Lewan shares cold truth about Dak Prescott being with Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys suffered a 24-20 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL season on Thursday night. However, even before the season-opener, former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made a big claim about the Cowboys quarterback, who is the highest-paid player in the league.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday, Lewan discussed the pressure on Prescott to deliver success for the Cowboys.

"Dak Prescott has always been under scrutiny," Lewan said. "I'm on the personal belief that if he was wearing any other logo in the NFL, everyone's going to be like this guy is really great. But because it's the star, he has a target on his back, 24/7, and he needs to show it this year, because he got paid a lot of money and he's supposed to stay upright and deliver the ball to George Pickens, and then also Ceedee Lamb."
The Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in 1996. Dallas fans are eager for the team to end its drought for a championship.

Prescott, who is in his 10th year with the Cowboys, signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension last season. His $60 million annual average salary is the highest of any player in the NFL.

Dak Prescott and Cowboys will aim get their first win of 2025 season vs. New York Giants in Week 2

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Following a defeat to the Eagles in Week 1, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will have to regroup ahead of their Week 2 clash against the New York Giants on Sept. 14.

Prescott went 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards against the Eagles. He looked solid for most of the game, but was not helped by wideout CeeDee Lamb, who had four drops.

Prescott found himself at the center of controversy with Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter after the pair exchanged a few words on the first play of the game. Carter was ejected after the opening kickoff for spitting at Prescott, although footage showed the Cowboys QB appearing to have initially spat first, albeit not directly at anyone.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
