"He thinks he’s on hot seat" - Ross Tucker says Steelers’ $20 million bet on Jaylen Ramsey looks like GM Omar Khan is fighting for his job

Former NFL lineman Ross Tucker isn’t convinced that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ headline-grabbing trade for Jalen Ramsey is simply a savvy roster upgrade. Instead, he sees signs that general manager Omar Khan could be reacting to mounting pressure.

Speaking on Thursday's "Ross Tucker Podcast," Tucker suggested Pittsburgh’s latest deals carry the scent of urgency rather than patience.

"My biggest takeaway from this trade is the Steelers are operating like someone's on the hot seat," Tucker said.

"I'm not saying anyone is on the hot seat, but the moves they're making, paying Jaylen Ramsey almost $20 million this year, these are the type of moves that a GM makes when he thinks he's on the hot seat. No reporting, this is just my observation."

The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in nearly a decade, fueling speculation that Omar Khan’s aggressive offseason is more than just a long-term strategy.

Last season ended in disappointment: a five-game losing skid punctuated by a lopsided postseason loss in Baltimore to end the campaign.

Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark defends Omar Khan's approach

Since the start of 2025, Omar Khan has orchestrated a flurry of high-profile transactions that reshaped nearly half the starting lineup.

Former Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf arrived in a trade and quickly landed a record-setting extension. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed on at age 41, hoping to recapture his MVP form. The defense, meanwhile, saw a cornerstone exit when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealt to Miami as part of the Jalen Ramsey acquisition.

Those moves have split opinion among NFL insiders. While Tucker questions whether they signal desperation, former Steelers safety Ryan Clark sees a front office finally willing to break from its conservative roots.

Clark Tweeted on Wednesday:

"I'll give Steelers' General Manager Omar Khan this… he is trying to effing win! I respect dude so much. Waited his turn, watched the groceries get made one way for a long time, & came in with new & fresh ideas. That's hard to do! I love the aggression from a New Orleans guy!"

The emphasis on familiar personnel and known quantities has also been evident. Tight end Jonnu Smith was added, and he has worked extensively with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in previous stops. Many of the other signings are regular Pro Bowlers, and in the case of Rodgers, MVPs. The question with them is how much they have left in the tank.

Still, sports books remain cautious. Major betting outlets, including FanDuel and DraftKings, have been slow to adjust Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl odds in any significant way despite the star power.

The team enters training camp with an over/under win projection hovering around .500 and only a handful of games where it’s currently favored.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

