“He should not be Tier 1”: Chris Broussard takes major issue with Matthew Stafford being ranked alongside Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes

Matthew Stafford is a good quarterback, but not elite. That’s according to at least one NFL analyst, who believes the Los Angeles Rams starter doesn’t belong in the same category as Patrick Mahomes and company.
The Athletic released a poll on Monday ranking every quarterback in the NFL ahead of the regular season, putting them in various tiers, with the worst being five and the best being one. Stafford was put in the first tier, alongside Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
On Monday’s edition of “First Things First,” Chris Broussard took issue with Stafford’s ranking:
“Look, Matthew Stafford is a very good quarterback; he should not be Tier 1. This is the first time in his career he’s been Tier 1 at 37 years old with a bad back,” said Broussard at 1:40.
“If you wanted to put him Tier 1 a couple of years ago, coming off the Super Bowl, I would have liked it more than now… the last three years he’s 22-18,” Broussard went on to say at 1:55.
Tier 1 quarterbacks on the list were believed to be capable of carrying their teams, with no real holes in their game and being able to handle pure passing situations with ease.
“It’s not just about the playoffs, it’s a whole regular season… why are we giving him credit for coming close?” questioned Broussard at 3:23.
In 2024, Stafford had a 65.8 completion percentage while throwing for 20 touchdowns. In the postseason, he threw for four touchdowns without a single interception and has had a passer rating of over 100 in his last four playoff appearances, only doing so once this decade in the regular season.
He almost guided the Rams to an upset victory over the future Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Divisional Round, throwing for 324 yards in a 28-22 defeat.
Stafford’s back “could be a big deal”
While he’s helped the Rams make the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, Matthew Stafford’s back problems are becoming a big concern. On Monday, he was supposed to return to practice according to reports, but didn’t feel good enough to take the field.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Good Morning Football,” Rams legendary defensive player D’Marco Farr said via USA Today that there’s a legitimate reason to worry
“Backs are tricky. You don’t know how he’s going to respond. So this is going to be touch-and-go.”
“I agree with Kyle (Brandt). This is not nothing; it could be a big deal. You’d rather have your guy taking snaps,” he added.
Farr did say the team feels confident taking the field, however, with Jimmy Garoppolo under centre. In their preseason opener, it was Stetson Bennett who got the start, going 16/24 for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
