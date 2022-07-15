"He was Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Carson Palmer all wrapped in one" - Bruce Arians has high praise for former NFL QB

Bruce Arians coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. Before his time as head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, he was the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. During that time, Chuck Pagano was out battling cancer. Arians took over and coached a young quarterback by the name of Andrew Luck.

Luck was picked by the Colts number one overall in 2012. Arians was brought in as offensive coordinator after an abysmal 2011 season without Peyton Manning. Described by many as a once-in-a-lifetime talent, Luck came in and made a difference right away, leading the Colts to a 11-5 season in his rookie year.

Arians spoke about Luck on The Athletic Football Show and had high praise for his former quarterback.

“On a scale of 1-10, he’s a 10 in every category, I mean every category. Athleticism, toughness, competitive spirit, athletic ability, cerebral. I mean he was Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Rothlisberger, Carson Palmer all wrapped in one.”

From 2012 to 2014, Luck brought the Colts a step closer to the Super Bowl every season. Luck led them to a Wild Card appearance under Arians in his rookie season and then a win in the divisional round the following year. As a result, they made it to the AFC championship game and it looked like the Colts were bound to take that next step in 2015. Unfortunately, that’s when the injuries began.

Andrew Luck fell victim to an awful offensive line that allowed the quarterback to take far too much punishment. It started with two missed games due to a shoulder injury. Then later in the season, a lacerated kidney and partially torn abdominal muscle knocked him out for the rest of the season.

More struggles with injuries over the next two years led to Luck missing the entirety of the 2017 season. Luck suffered a nagging shoulder injury that took months of rehab before he was finally fit to return for the 2018 season.

Luck retired early after number of injuries

In his final season, Luck played in all 16 games and led the Colts to a 10-6 record and a wild card berth. They beat the Houston Texans in the Wild Card game before they were knocked out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

The following season, Luck struggled with an ankle injury throughout training and into the preseason, only to announce his retirement from football on August 24, 2019. A move that left Colts fans devastated, but acceptance eventually set in.

Ironically, Luck retired just as GM Chris Ballard made moves to strengthen the offensive line. The team has been on the quarterback carousel since, but are hopeful that new addition Matt Rayan will stick around for a couple of years.

