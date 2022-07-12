"He is not a top 10 quarterback" - Shannon Sharpe still left unconvinced with Cowboys star Dak Prescott's abilities

Dak Prescott is one of the most heavily discussed quarterbacks in the NFL, and that comes with the territory when you're under center for the Dallas Cowboys. Some experts regard him as a top 10 QB, others are not sold on his abilities as an elite level signal caller.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is firmly entrenched in the latter group. Sharpe was discussing comments made by Prescott about his current physical condition with Skip Bayless on Fox Sports' "Undisputed."

The Denver Broncos legend had this to say:

"Well, I'm glad that I got an opportunity to train as opposed to rehab coming off a broken ankle, Skip, you're rehabbing. You're not training, you're just trying to get back to where you work. Now he's able to train he's able to get ahead skills."

Sharpe added:

"The problem is, is that they keep trying to make that something that he's not. Dak is not a top 10 quarterback. Now we've seen him get off to a great start, but we've never had him see him have great finishes, except last year when they played them terrible team. And it gave you a false sense. And I told you to get that's a false sense that you have over there."

Is Dak Prescott an elite level QB?

A recent poll of NFL executives and coaches by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked Dak Prescott as the No. 10 quarterback in the league. Some would argue that the term elite should be reserved for the top two or three. One anonymous exec had this to say:

"A good but not great QB; he has to play well in the playoffs. Has to prove [he] can take them to the next level. He's not in the top echelon."

ESPN @espn



breaks down the list (@espnplus) es.pn/3RpKxs0 The top 10 NFL QBs as voted by execs, coaches and players. Agree? 🤔 @JFowlerESPN breaks down the list (@espnplus) The top 10 NFL QBs as voted by execs, coaches and players. Agree? 🤔@JFowlerESPN breaks down the list (@espnplus) 🔗 es.pn/3RpKxs0 https://t.co/BRulAv3LTA

That take is perhaps a little dated, and if you choose to apply that logic, Justin Herbert would not be in the top ten, nor considered elite. Quarterback play has evolved, and there is no longer that gulf between the top few and the best of the rest.

Being in the top 10 should be enough to be considered elite, especially when players like Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr are missing from that list.

One of Dak Prescott's biggest issues is consistency. He can go missing from game to game, or even during a game, and when it is all on the line, his decision making has been questioned. Last season's wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers is one of the standout examples.

Howard Eskin @howardeskin Can’t get enough of watching final play of #Cowboys #49ers game. Dumb and dumber. The stupidity of HC Mike McCarthy calling the play w :14 sec left and no timeouts and ⁦ @dak ⁩ Prescott Executing play poorly. Also great hearing Tony Romo obviously upset on the broadcast. Can’t get enough of watching final play of #Cowboys #49ers game. Dumb and dumber. The stupidity of HC Mike McCarthy calling the play w :14 sec left and no timeouts and ⁦@dak⁩ Prescott Executing play poorly. Also great hearing Tony Romo obviously upset on the broadcast. https://t.co/TqrbHHvIFr

Requiring a touchdown to win, Dak Prescott ran the ball with 14 seconds left and no time outs, only for the clock to expire before the Cowboys could spike the ball. It was a truly awful call, and high-profile lapses like this are why he continues to have so many doubters.

